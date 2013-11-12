TV Ratings: ‘Blacklist’ outdraws ‘Castle’ as ABC and NBC split Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 11, 2013.

After a couple weeks behind “Castle” in total viewers, “The Blacklist” recaptured its 10 p.m. crown overall, posting week-to-week gains. Ultimately, that shift made very little difference as even a weak “Dancing with the Stars” helped ABC stay atop the Monday ratings overall and “The Voice” helped NBC to its normal commanding Monday win.

It was a mixed Monday for CBS’ comedies, with “2 Broke Girls” rising, but “Mike & Molly,” “Mom” and “How I Met Your Mother” all dipping.

In their last week paired together before next Monday’s “Almost Human” premiere, FOX’s “Bones” and “Sleepy Hollow” were steady.

And, finally, The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” and “Beauty and the Beast” added a chunk of viewers, but were unchanged in the key demo.

All numbers are, of course, subject to change, since some NFL preemptions are probably messing with the figures. [The CW had the Monday game in Miami. I’m not sure who had it in Tampa, or if even people would admit to watching the Buccaneers to make any difference.]

On to those numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.5 rating for Monday night, easily beating FOX’s 2.3 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 2.0 key demo rating, followed by ABC’s 1.8 key demo rating and the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 11.7 million viewers and a 7.7 rating/12 share, edging out the 7.0/11 and 11.5 million viewers averaged by NBC for Monday primetime. There was a big drop to FOX’s 7.17 million viewers and 4.3/6, compared to the 4.4/7 and 6.79 million viewers for CBS. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 1.03 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” let ABC win the 8 p.m. hour overall with 12.3 million viewers, but finished fourth for the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating, way below last week’s numbers. NBC’s “The Voice” was second with 11.87 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.7 key demo rating, up from the same hour last week. CBS was third overall and second in the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (8.08 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo) and “2 Broke Girls” (8.2 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo). FOX’s “Bones” was fourth overall with 7.36 million viewers and third with a 2.0 key demo rating. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.16 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” averaged 12.715 million viewers in winning the 9 p.m. hour for ABC, but stayed fourth with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” held its ground in second with 11.915 million viewers and stayed first with a 3.8 key demo rating. CBS was third with “Mike & Molly” (8.56 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo) and “Mom” (6.93 million and a 1.9 key demo). FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” was fourth with 6.99 million viewers and second with a 2.5 key demo rating. The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 905,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Blacklist” led the 10 p.m. hour for NBC with 10.73 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” was second with 10.085 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating, both down week-to-week. CBS’ “Hostages” averaged 4.49 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.