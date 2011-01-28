TV Ratings: ‘Bones,’ ‘American Idol’ power FOX Thursday win

Fast National ratings for Thursday, January 27, 2011.

The latest “American Idol” audition episode was down from Wednesday, but basically flat from last Thursday for FOX. In addition, with “CSI” in repeats, “Bones” got a big bump, dominating its hour and anchoring FOX’s comfortable Thursday win.

In other ratings overview news, most of NBC’s were down slightly from last week’s returns, while The CW got good numbers from the 2011 premieres of “The Vampire Diaries” and “Nikita.”

Among among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 5.8 rating, far ahead of NBC’s 2.5 rating in the coveted demographic. CBS’s 2.1 rating was third, beating ABC’s 1.6 rating and the 1.3 rating for The CW.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 17.21 million viewers to go with a 9.8 rating/15 share. CBS was well back in second with 9.61 million viewers and a 6.0/10. ABC’s 5.18 million viewers and 3.2/5 edged out the 3.0/5 and 5.17 million viewers for NBC. The CW was fifth with a 1.9/3 and 3.06 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “American Idol” auditions from Nashville gave FOX the 8 p.m. hour with 22.27 million viewers and a 7.6 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second overall with a repeat of “The Big Bang Theory” (9.19 million and a 2.4 demo) and a new “$#*! My Dad Says” (8.86 million and a 2.3 demo). ABC’s “Wipeout” was third overall with 7.64 million viewers and second with a 2.4 demo rating. NBC’s “Community” (4.64 million and a 2.2 demo rating) held last week’s demo numbers, but “Perfect Couples” (3.53 million and a 1.7 demo) slipped slightly. The return of “Vampire Diaries” on The CW averaged 3.46 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating in fifth.

9 p.m. – FOX stayed in first in the 9 p.m. hour with 12.15 million viewers and a 3.9 demo rating for “Bones.” CBS’ repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” was second overall with 9.67 million viewers, but third in the demo. NBC’s “The Office” (7.93 million viewers and a 4.0 demo) and “Parks and Recreation” (5.88 million and a 3.0 demo) were down from last week, though “Parks and Recreation” retained a better portion of its demo lead-in. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” repeat was fourth with 4.495 million viewers. The CW’s “Nikita” return averaged 2.65 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “The Mentalist” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 10.12 million viewers. NBC was second overall and won the key demo with “30 Rock” (4.92 million viewers and a 2.4 rating) and the only NBC comedy to rise from last week, “Outsourced” (4.15 million and a 1.9 demo). ABC’s “Private Practice” repeat averaged 3.435 million viewers in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.