TV Ratings: ‘Bones,’ ‘Raising Hope’ have weak Friday starts as CBS wins

Fast National ratings for Friday, November 15, 2013.

Guess what? CBS’ “Undercover Boss,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “Blue Bloods” each dominated their hours overall on Friday and, with a slightly low “Shark Tank” on ABC, CBS also won the crown among young viewers.

The big news was elsewhere, though.

FOX’s plan to strengthen Friday by transplanting a pair of established performers failed to pay immediate dividends as both “Bones” and “Raising Hope” premiered to numbers below what they’d normally draw elsewhere in the week. “Bones,” in fact, drew 2 million fewer viewers than an original episode did just four days earlier, falling 0.8 in the key demo. While “Bones” did improve on the time period’s viewer numbers, it couldn’t compete with “MasterChef Junior” in the key demo.

Over on NBC, “Grimm” was up week-to-week and, for the most part, “Dracula” may have stopped dropping.

Finally, the season finale of “America’s Next Top Model” had a good night for The CW and “The Carrie Diaries” may have gone up a hair as well.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.5 rating for Friday night, beating ABC’s 1.3 rating and NBC’s 1.2 rating in the key demographic. FOX was fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.96 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/11 share for Friday primetime, beating the 6.02 million viewers and 4.0/7 for ABC. NBC was third with 4.850 million viewers and a 3.2/5, with FOX’s 3.66 million viewers and 2.3/4 taking fourth. The CW averaged 1.05 million viewers and a 0.7/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” led the 8 p.m. hour with 8.55 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. The other three networks were tightly bunched. NBC averaged 5.85 million viewers for second and tied for third with a 1.1 key demo rating for “Dateline.” ABC was third with “Last Man Standing” (6.305 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (4.15 million and a 0.9 key demo). FOX’s “Bones” was fourth with 5.13 million viewers and a second with a 1.2 key demo rating (after doing a 7.35 million and a 2.0 key demo on Monday). The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 812.000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 9.72 million viewers and finished tied for second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, up from last week. “Shark Tank” averaged 6.405 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” had its best week since its season premiere with 5.74 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. FOX’s two episodes of “Raising Hope” averaged 2.19 million viewers and only a 0.7 key demo rating. And The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.28 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” had a good week for CBS, winning the 10 p.m. hour with 11.6 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” was second with 6.41 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dracula” averaged 2.96 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating (down from last week’s Fast Nationals, but steady with last week’s Finals).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.