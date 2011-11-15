TV Ratings: ‘Broke Girls,’ Giffords interview lead CBS, ABC Monday split

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 14, 2011.

There was a lot of good news to go around on Monday night. CBS won Monday among young viewers with its comedies, plus “Hawaii Five-0” rising. ABC watched “Dancing with the Stars” continue its end-of-the-season bump, while getting good numbers for a “20/20” interview with Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords to win overall. And even NBC saw a decent boost for “Rock Center,” courtesy of a much-discussed Bob Costas interview with Jerry Sandusky.

The news wasn’t all good on Monday, of course. After growth last week, both “Terra Nova” and “House” were way down for FOX.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 4.2 rating, far ahead of ABC’s 3.2 rating in the key demographic. FOX was a distant third with a 2.4 rating. NBC averaged a 1.4 rating for the night, while The CW did a 0.6 rating.

Overall, though, ABC won convincingly with an average of 16.78 million viewers and an 11.0 rating/16 share. CBS was second with 11.97 million viewers in primetime and a 7.3/11. There was a big drop to FOX’s 4.1/6 and 6.86 million viewers and then another to NBC’s 2.9/4 and 4.66 million. The CW averaged a 1.0/1 and 1.41 million viewers for the night.

[Univision averaged 3.425 million viewers in primetime along with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49.]

8 p.m. – ABC swept the primetime hours overall starting with the 17.91 million viewers for “Dancing with the Stars,” which came in second with a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second overall but tops with young viewers with “How I Met Your Mother” (10.38 million viewers and a 4.5 key demo rating) and “2 Broke Girls” (11.69 million viewers and a 4.8 key demo rating). FOX’s “Terra Nova” averaged 7.06 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating, both slipping from last week. NBC’s “The Sing Off” averaged 4.92 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, up in viewers, though “Monday Night Football” on at least one NBC affiliate may be skewing ratings slightly. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” trailed with 1.24 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo.

9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” retained its position with 19.08 million viewers and a 3.6 key demo rating. CBS also stayed second overall and first in the demo with “Two and a Half Men” (14.595 million and a 5.3 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (12.23 million and a 4.4 key demo rating). FOX remained third as “House” fell to 6.86 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. “The Sing Off” averaged 4.575 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for NBC. On The CW, “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.58 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – Diane Sawyer’s interview with Congresswoman Giffords averaged 13.35 million viewers (more than your typical “Castle” episode) to win the 10 p.m. hour, also drawing a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 11.47 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.3 key demo rating. NBC was third with “Rock Center,” which averaged 4.49 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, which isn’t exactly impressive, but is still easily the show’s best performance to date.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.