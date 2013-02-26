TV Ratings: ‘Castle’ and ‘The Bachelor’ keep ABC in Monday lead

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 25, 2013.

On a slow Monday characterized mostly by flat-or-declining ratings, “The Bachelor” and “Castle” kept ABC atop the the ratings charts both overall and among young viewers. A “Hawaii Five-0” repeat in the 10 p.m. hour prevented CBS from making a close race of it.

Among Monday’s few gainers were FOX’s “Bones” (and possibly The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” and “90210,” depending on how the numbers shake out), while CBS’ post-“How I Met Your Mother” comedies were all down, particularly “Mike & Molly.”

For the night, ABC averaged a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. CBS and FOX were a close second with a 2.5 key demo rating, topping NBC’s 1.8 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 rating in the key demo.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 9.64 million viewers and a 6.3 rating/10 share, topping FOX’s 5.2/8 and 8.56 million viewers for Monday night. CBS was third with 8.21 million viewers and a 5.3/8, far ahead of the 3.1/5 and 4.88 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged only 839,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for Monday.

[Univision averaged nearly 3.8 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday night.]

8 p.m. – “The Bachelor” led the 8 p.m. hour overall for ABC with 9.05 million viewers and finished second among adults 18-49 for a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Bones” averaged 8.67 million viewers for second and a 2.3 key demo rating for third on the hour. CBS was first in the key demo and third overall for the hour with “How I Met Your Mother” (8.6 million and a 3.4 key demo) and “Rules of Engagement” (7.8 million and a 2.6 key demo). NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 5.655 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating on fourth. The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” averaged a low 1.1 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating for the hour.

9 p.m. – CBS moved into first overall and took second in the key demo with “2 Broke Girls” (10.19 million and a 3.2 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (9.76 million and a 2.7 key demo) in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s “The Bachelor averaged 9.19 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “The Following” averaged 8.44 million viewers and was down a hair with a 2.7 key demo rating, well ahead of the 5.74 million viewers and 2.2 key demo rating for NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.” The CW’s “90210” averaged 575,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The closing of a “Castle” two-parter won the 10 p.m. hour with 10.69 million viewers, up from last week, and a flat 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” repeat averaged 6.45 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, beating the 3.25 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for NBC’s new “Deception.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.