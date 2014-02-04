TV Ratings: ‘Castle,’ ‘How I Met Your Mother’ lead tight Monday, while NBC’s ‘Swimsuit’ fizzles

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 3, 2014.

The key Monday ratings races are probably too tight to call after Fast Nationals, with “Castle” leading ABC to the slimmest of overall wins and “How I Met Your Mother” helping CBS post a tie among young viewers.

Well off the pace in third, FOX continued to get solid performances out of “Almost Human,” which “The Following” continued its second season slide, albeit with only a tiny dip.

Meanwhile, NBC got weak numbers from its “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit: 50 Years of Beautiful” special, which came in far enough below the normal “Blacklist” numbers to help “Intelligence” continue a slow overall rise.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS both posted a 2.4 rating for Monday night, tying for first in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.8 key demo rating, well ahead of the 1.1 key demo rating for NBC. The CW did its usual 0.4 key demo rating for Monday.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 8.8 million viewers to go with a 5.8 rating/9 share for Monday, nipping the 8.77 million viewers and 5.6/9 for CBS. That’s close enough that things could change in Finals. FOX had third all to itself with a 3.8/6 and 6.08 million viewers. NBC’s 3.8 million and 2.4/4 were good enough for fourth, topping the 1.02 million viewers and 0.7/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with “How I Met Your Mother” (down from last week with 9.26 million and a 3.3 key demo) and “2 Broke Girls” (9.2 million and a 3.0 key demo). ABC’s “The Bachelor” was down from last week with 8.11 million viewers and finished second with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Almost Human” was third with 6.35 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, topping the 4.95 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for “Hollywood Game Night” on NBC. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.15 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed first overall but dipped to second in the key demo with “Mike & Molly” (10.18 million and a 2.6 key demo) and “Mom” (8.99 million and a 2.3 key demo). ABC’s “The Bachelor” won the hour with a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 and finished second with 8.36 million viewers. FOX’s “The Following” dropped to 5.8 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating in third, but still easily beat the 3.215 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit: 50 Years of Beautiful” on NBC. The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 881,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Castle” ruled the 10 p.m. hour for ABC with 9.92 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. “Intelligence” rose to 7.5 million viewers, but stayed steady with a 1.5 key demo rating in second. NBC’s “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit: 50 Years of Beautiful” averaged only 3.25 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

[UPDATE: As predicted, things changed up in Final Live+Same Day figures. CBS ended up with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49, edging out ABC’s 2.4 rating and CBS also rose slightly to 8.95 million total viewers, just ahead of the 8.885 million for ABC. The CBS growth was largely spawned by a huge 0.5 bump for “How I Met Your Mother,” which rose to a 3.8 rating in the key demo. “Mom” and “Mike & Molly” also rose by 0.1 in the demo. Also rising was “Almost Human,” which went to 6.41 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating.]

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.