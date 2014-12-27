TV Ratings: ‘Caught on Camera,’ ’20/20′ among Friday leaders

12.27.14 4 years ago

Fast National ratings for Friday, December 26, 2014.

“Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon” and two hours of “Dateline” led NBC to a slim overall victory on the sleepiest of sleepy Fridays, while “Shark Tank” and “20/20” pushed ABC to a tie among young viewers.

The Nick Cannon special was, in fact, up from last week's “Caught on Camera” special.

The night's only other original was CBS' 90-minute “Now That's Funny! On Set With TV's Hottest Comedies,” a Paley Center that attracted very little interest.

On to the unimpressive numbers…

Among adults 18-49. NBC and ABC both averaged a 1.0 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 0.6 key demo rating, followed by the 0.5 key demo rating for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 5.35 million viewers and a 3.4 rating/6 share for Friday, edging out the 3.0/6 and 4.78 million viewers for ABC. CBS was third with 4.07 million viewers and a 2.6/5. There was a big drop to FOX's 1.49 million viewers and 0.9/2 and to the 1.18 million viewers and 0.7/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – “Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon” led the 8 p.m. hour with 4.855 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. Repeats of “Last Man Standing” and “Cristela” averaged 4.29 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. The first hour of CBS' “Now That's Funny!” special averaged 3.61 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. FOX's day-late airing of an “Ice Age” Christmas special and a repeat of “Bob's Burgers” averaged 1.95 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, holding off the 1.2 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for two repeats of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” on The CW.

9 p.m. – “Dateline” kept NBC in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 5.39 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Shark Tank” was second with 4.775 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. CBS was third with 3.34 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating for the end of “Now That's Funny!” and a “Mom” repeat. The CW's “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” repeat averaged 1.155 million viewers to top the 1.03 million for FOX's “Glee” repeat, while both networks averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC's “Dateline” averaged 5.815 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour, but slipped to second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “20/20” was second with 5.28 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.2 key demo rating. CBS' “Blue Bloods” repeat was a close third with 5.26 million viewers and a less close third with a 0.6 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TAGS20/20Caught on Camera with Nick CannonDatelineFRIDAYNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSTV RATINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP