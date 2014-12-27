TV Ratings: ‘Caught on Camera,’ ’20/20′ among Friday leaders

Fast National ratings for Friday, December 26, 2014.

“Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon” and two hours of “Dateline” led NBC to a slim overall victory on the sleepiest of sleepy Fridays, while “Shark Tank” and “20/20” pushed ABC to a tie among young viewers.

The Nick Cannon special was, in fact, up from last week's “Caught on Camera” special.

The night's only other original was CBS' 90-minute “Now That's Funny! On Set With TV's Hottest Comedies,” a Paley Center that attracted very little interest.

On to the unimpressive numbers…

Among adults 18-49. NBC and ABC both averaged a 1.0 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 0.6 key demo rating, followed by the 0.5 key demo rating for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 5.35 million viewers and a 3.4 rating/6 share for Friday, edging out the 3.0/6 and 4.78 million viewers for ABC. CBS was third with 4.07 million viewers and a 2.6/5. There was a big drop to FOX's 1.49 million viewers and 0.9/2 and to the 1.18 million viewers and 0.7/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – “Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon” led the 8 p.m. hour with 4.855 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. Repeats of “Last Man Standing” and “Cristela” averaged 4.29 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. The first hour of CBS' “Now That's Funny!” special averaged 3.61 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. FOX's day-late airing of an “Ice Age” Christmas special and a repeat of “Bob's Burgers” averaged 1.95 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, holding off the 1.2 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for two repeats of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” on The CW.

9 p.m. – “Dateline” kept NBC in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 5.39 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Shark Tank” was second with 4.775 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. CBS was third with 3.34 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating for the end of “Now That's Funny!” and a “Mom” repeat. The CW's “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” repeat averaged 1.155 million viewers to top the 1.03 million for FOX's “Glee” repeat, while both networks averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC's “Dateline” averaged 5.815 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour, but slipped to second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “20/20” was second with 5.28 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.2 key demo rating. CBS' “Blue Bloods” repeat was a close third with 5.26 million viewers and a less close third with a 0.6 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.