TV Ratings: CBS, ABC split Friday as ‘Fringe’ drops, ‘FNL’ premieres low

Fast National ratings for Friday, April 15, 2011.

NBC’s on-network premiere of “Friday Night Lights” drew a tiny audience, while FOX’s “Fringe” hit a Friday low in total viewers. Meanwhile, despite another week of weak numbers for “Chaos” and repeats elsewhere, CBS still won Friday overall, with ABC leading with young viewers.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.5 rating, nipping FOX’s 1.4 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.2 rating, CBS’ 1.0 rating and the 0.9 rating for The CW all followed closely.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 6.9 million viewers to go with a 4.3 rating/8 share. NBC’s 3.4/6 and 4.97 million viewers nipped the 3.1/5 and 4.9 million for ABC. FOX was fourth with 3.72 million and a 2.3/4, still ahead of The CW’s 1.4/2 and 2.27 million viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS’ “Chaos” narrowly won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 5.525 million viewers, but finished tied for last in the key demo with a 0.9 rating. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was a close second overall with 5.36 million viewers and tied for the hourly lead with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” tied for the demo lead and finished third in viewers with 3.805. The final season of “Friday Night Lights,” which has already aired on DirecTV and hit stores on DVD, drew 3.51 million viewers. The CW’s “Smallville” was fifth with 2.335 million viewers and was third with a 1.0 demo rating.

9 p.m. – A “CSI: NY” repeat averaged 7.3 million viewers for CBS to win the 9 p.m. hour overall, though the procedural was fourth in the key demo. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 5.43 million viewers. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” averaged 4.26 million viewers for third overall, but won the hour with a 1.4 demo rating. FOX’s “Fringe” drew only 3.63 million viewers, it’s smallest Friday audience to date, and did a 1.3 demo rating. The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 2.2 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating in fifth.

10 p.m. – The final hour of primetime went to CBS’ repeat of “Blue Bloods,” which averaged 7.88 million viewers, the night’s biggest overall audience. NBC’s “Dateline” was second overall with 5.97 million viewers and tied for the hourly win with a 1.5 demo rating. ABC’s “20/20” was third in viewers with 5.09 million and also averaged a 1.5 demo rating.

