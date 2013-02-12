TV Ratings: CBS down from Super Bowl week, but still wins Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 11, 2013.

CBS’ Monday shows took a slight dip from last week’s Super Bowl-boosted numbers, while both of ABC’s shows were up, but CBS still won victory for the night. Meanwhile, “The Following” continued to drop for FOX.

For the night, CBS averaged a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 (down 10 percent from a week ago) and 9.59 million viewers overall. ABC was second (2.5, 8.56 million), followed by FOX (2.3, 8.24 million), NBC (1.8, 4.76 million) and the CW (0.5, 988,000).

8 p.m. — A 20 percent week-to-week drop for “How I Met Your Mother” wasn’t enough to cost CBS from the win for the hour, as the combo of “HIMYM” and “Rules of Engagement” combined to average a 3.0 demo rating and 8.7 million viewers. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was up over last week (2.6, 8.22 million), followed by “Bones” on FOX (2.2, 8.73 million), the first hour of “The Biggest Loser” on NBC (2.0, 5.52 million) and the CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” (0.6, 1.31 million).

9 p.m. — “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” combined to win the hour for CBS (3.2, 10.59 million), followed by more “Bachelor” for ABC (2.8, 8.55 million). “The Following” (2.4, 7.75 million) was down nearly 18 percent from last week, and dropped to third place for the hour, followed by more “Biggest Loser” for NBC (2.0, 5.45 million) and “90210” on the CW (0.3, 669,000).

10 p.m. — CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” (2.1, 9.48 million) narrowly edged out ABC’ “Castle” (2.0, 8.91 million), with NBC’s “Deception” (1.3, 3.3 million) up slightly from last week but still a distant third place.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.