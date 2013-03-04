TV Ratings: CBS, FOX split Sunday as ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ ‘Red Widow’ underperform

Fast National ratings for Sunday, March 3, 2013.

Led by “60 Minutes” and “The Amazing Race,” CBS cruised to an easy Sunday win overall, while “The Simpsons” helped FOX tie for the nightly crown among adults 18-49.

The night’s two big premieres had disappointing debuts, albeit with small caveats. NBC’s All-Stars installment of “The Celebrity Apprentice” was down by nearly 40 percent over last year’s premiere, but at least won its second hour among young viewers. Meanwhile, ABC’s “Red Widow” tied with last month’s “Zero Hour” premiere for ABC’s lowest in-season launch, but viewership remained stable over its two hours, avoiding a major audience exodus.

For the night, FOX and CBS both averaged a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, though CBS had the slim advantage for the three hours the networks went head-to-head in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.6 key demo rating, while NBC trailed with a 1.3 key demo rating for Sunday night.

Overall, though, CBS won Sunday comfortably with 9.77 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/10 share. ABC was second with a 4.3/7 and 6.9 million viewers, well ahead of the 3.2/5 and 4.92 million viewers for NBC. FOX averaged a 2.1/3 and 3.78 million viewers in fourth.

[Univision averaged 2.23 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 for Sunday night.]

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 11.945 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with 6.53 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s repeat of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” averaged 3.44 million viewers for third and a 0.8 key demo rating for fourth. FOX’s “The Simpsons” repeat (3.11 million and a 1.3 key demo) and a new “The Cleveland Show” (3.27 million and a 1.5 key demo) finished fourth overall and third in the key demo.

8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race” won the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 9.12 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” hit a series low with a 2.1 key demo rating and finished second with 7.22 million viewers. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 6.09 million viewers and fourth with a 1.3 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall and tied for second in the key demo with “The Simpsons” (4.76 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo, topping “Once Upon a Time”) and “The Cleveland Show” (3.8 million and a 1.9 key demo).

9 p.m. – “The Good Wife” was up from its last new episode with 8.94 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Red Widow” was second overall with 7.06 million viewers and fourth with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” averaged 5.02 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in its first hour. FOX won the hour in the key demo and finished fourth overall with a repeat of “Family Guy” (4.11 million and a 1.9 key demo) and a new “Bob’s Burgers” (3.64 million and a 1.7 key demo rating).

10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” won the 10 p.m. hour with nearly 9.1 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. “Red Widow” slipped just a hair to 6.78 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating in its second hour. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” averaged 5.145 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.