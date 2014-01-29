TV Ratings: CBS, NBC lead State of the Union Tuesday, while ‘Supernatural’ rises

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 28, 2014.

On a night all of the networks — other than The CW, of course — turned over much of their primetime blocks to President Obama’s State of the Union address, a repeat of “NCIS” led CBS to an overall win, while “The Biggest Loser” put NBC on top with young viewers.

Network State of the Union numbers were low enough that The CW’s “The Originals” and “Supernatural” were able to tie with FOX for third in the key demo for the night, with “Supernatural” posting gains. It was, in fact, the most watched “Supernatural” since 2010 and its best rated episode among teens since 2009.

On to the not-especially-interesting numbers, which will almost certainly change due to time zones and live numbers and other silliness.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.5 rating for Tuesday night, beating CBS’ 1.3 rating in the key demographic. FOX and The CW both averaged a 1.1 key demo rating, while ABC did a 1.0 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.22 million viewers and a 5.2 rating/8 share for Tuesday primetime, far ahead of the 5.93 million viewers and 3.7/6 for NBC. ABC moved up to third with a 2.8/4 and 4.34 million viewers. FOX’s 3.09 million viewers and 1.9/3 held off the 2.52 million viewers and 1.5/2 for The CW.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 11.43 million viewers for an “NCIS” repeat, which came in second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was second overall with 6.64 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” averaged 3.96 million viewers for third and a 1.1 key demo rating for fourth, compared to FOX’s new “Dads” (3.9 million and a 1.5 key demo) and a “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” repeat (3.34 million and a 1.2 key demo rating). The CW’s “The Originals” averaged 2.25 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – At this point, everything got State of the Union-y. CBS’ State of the Union coverage averaged 7.75 million viewers for first and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for second. NBC’s coverage averaged 5.99 million viewers for second and a 1.5 key demo rating to lead the hour. ABC’s coverage averaged 4.76 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. The CW’s “Supernatural” was actually fourth for the hour with 2.79 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, comfortably topping the 2.48 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for FOX’s State of the Union coverage.

10 p.m. – The end of the State of the Union plus a repeat of “Two and a Half Men” gave CBS 5.47 million viewers to lead the 10 p.m. hour, coming in second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s full hour of State of the Union coverage won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating and finished second overall with 5.15 million viewers. ABC’s State of the Union coverage and a repeat of “The Goldbergs” averaged 4.3 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.