TV Ratings: CBS repeats hold off FOX’s ‘House,’ ‘Terra Nova’ to win Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 28, 2011.

A full slate of CBS repeats won Monday night both overall and with young viewers, as FOX’s new episodes of “House” and “Terra Nova” took very little advantage of the lack of competition.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.7 rating, topping FOX’s 2.4 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.7 rating, followed by NBC’s 1.5 rating and the 0.7 rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 8.51 million viewers and a 5.4 rating/8 share in primetime, beating the 4.3/6 and 7.26 million for FOX. NBC was third with a 3.7/5 and 5.95 million viewers, edging out the 3.5/5 and 5.85 million for ABC. The CW averaged 1.6 million viewers and a 1.1/2 for the night.

[Univision averaged 3.55 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for primetime.]

8 p.m. – CBS’ primetime sweep started in the 8 p.m. hour with repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” (7.99 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating) and “2 Broke Girls” (9.145 million and a 3.3 key demo rating). ABC was second with 7.66 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 for holiday airings of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Shrek the Halls.” FOX’s new “Terra Nova” averaged 7.19 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, up 0.1 in the demo and roughly 700,000 viewers from last week. Many of the viewers who departed ABC and CBS from last week went to the finale of NBC’s “The Sing Off,” which went to 6.685 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” was actually down from last week with 1.335 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Two and a Half Men” (9.685 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (8.53 million and a 2.7 key demo rating) repeats won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. FOX’s “House” averaged 7.33 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, also up only a measly 0.1 in the key demo. NBC’s “The Sing Off” slipped to 6.18 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, but still easily beat the 4.36 million and 1.4 key demo for “You Deserve It,” which plummeted for ABC without its “Dancing with the Stars” lead-in. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” had a strong night with 1.87 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. [The CW adds that “Hart of Dixie” hit series highs with a 1.7 rating in the netlet’s key demo of women 18-34.]

10 p.m. – A “Hawaii Five-0” repeat averaged 7.85 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “Castle” repeat averaged 5.52 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, barely holding off the series best 4.98 million viewers for NBC’s “Rock Center,” which also did a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.