TV Ratings: CBS repeats withstand ‘Who’s Still Standing?’ for Monday win

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 26, 2011.

NBC’s “Who’s Still Standing?” delivered OK 8 p.m. numbers, but the rest of Monday primetime was dominated by CBS’ full slate of repeats.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.9 rating, topping NBC’s 1.4 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 0.9 rating and FOX’s 0.8 rating followed, while The CW averaged a 0.3 rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.62 million viewers for Monday primetime along with a 4.1 rating/7 share. NBC was second with a 2.9/5 and 5.04 million viewers, while ABC’s 2.3/4 and 3.76 million viewers finished third. FOX averaged a 1.8/3 and 2.86 million viewers for the night, far ahead of The CW’s 0.5/1 and 741,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – NBC won the 8 p.m. hour overall with the nearly 6.9 million viewers for “Who’s Still Standing?” which finished second for the hour with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” averaged 6.05 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. ABC’s “Rudolph’s Shiny New Year” averaged 3.26 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, compared to 2.96 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for FOX’s “House” repeat. On The CW, the movie “The Education of Charlie Banks” averaged 938,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – CBS took control in the 9 p.m. hour with 7.72 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly.” NBC was second with 4.75 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for a repeat of “Fear Factor.” On ABC, a new “You Deserve It” dredged up 3.64 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, beating the 2.77 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for FOX’s second “House” repeat. The CW’s movie was down to 545,000 viewers in its second hour.

10 p.m. – A “Hawaii Five-0” repeat wrapped up primetime in first for CBS with 6.10 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” repeat averaged 4.37 million viewers, beating the 3.46 million for NBC’s “Rock Center.”

