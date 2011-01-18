TV Ratings: CBS wins Monday, NBC celebrates strong ‘Harry’s Law’ launch

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 17, 2011.

CBS’ four regular comedies helped give the network its usual Monday ratings wins, but in the 10 p.m. hour, it was NBC that got to celebrate a strong premiere for the legal dramedy “Harry’s Law.”

For the night, CBS averaged a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49, comfortably winning the key demographic. FOX was second with a 2.7 rating, followed by ABC’s 2.3 rating and the 2.0 rating for NBC. The CW, still in repeats, averaged a 0.3 rating for fifth.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 11.7 million viewers and a 7.2 rating/11 share. FOX was second with 8.26 million viewers, with ABC’s 7.73 million viewers and NBC’s 7.716 million battling it out. The CW trailed with 862,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – FOX started primetime in first with the 10.59 million and 3.6 rating among adults 18-49 for “House” in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS was second with “How I Met Your Mother” (10.51 million viewers and a 3.9 demo rating) and “Rules of Engagement” (9.85 million and a 3.2 demo rating). ABC’s “The Bachelor” averaged 8.62 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, falling slightly against tougher competition. NBC’s “Chuck” returned with a “Chuck”-standard 5.92 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “90210” was fifth with 1.02 million viewers.

9 p.m. – CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” (15.55 million viewers and a 4.6 demo) and “Mike & Molly” (13.03 million viewers and a 3.8 demo rating) ruled the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s “The Bachelor” improved slightly to 8.89 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating in second. The first time period airing of NBC’s “The Cape” averaged 6.19 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, down from last weekend’s premiere. FOX’s new “Lie to Me” was fifth with 5.94 million viewers. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat averaged 708,000 viewers for fifth.

10 p.m. – Despite harsh reviews, NBC’s “Harry’s Law” averaged 11.04 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour overall, though its 2.1 demo rating was second for the hour. In addition to improving on its lead-in, “Harry’s Law” improved at the half-hour in total viewers, probably a good sign for NBC. In second place overall, CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 10.615 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.9 demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “Castle” was third with 5.66 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.