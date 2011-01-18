TV Ratings: CBS wins Monday, NBC celebrates strong ‘Harry’s Law’ launch

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 17, 2011.
CBS’ four regular comedies helped give the network its usual Monday ratings wins, but in the 10 p.m. hour, it was NBC that got to celebrate a strong premiere for the legal dramedy “Harry’s Law.”
For the night, CBS averaged a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49, comfortably winning the key demographic. FOX was second with a 2.7 rating, followed by ABC’s 2.3 rating and the 2.0 rating for NBC. The CW, still in repeats, averaged a 0.3 rating for fifth.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 11.7 million viewers and a 7.2 rating/11 share. FOX was second with 8.26 million viewers, with ABC’s 7.73 million viewers and NBC’s 7.716 million battling it out. The CW trailed with 862,000 viewers.
8 p.m. – FOX started primetime in first with the 10.59 million and 3.6 rating among adults 18-49 for “House” in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS was second with “How I Met Your Mother” (10.51 million viewers and a 3.9 demo rating) and “Rules of Engagement” (9.85 million and a 3.2 demo rating). ABC’s “The Bachelor” averaged 8.62 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, falling slightly against tougher competition. NBC’s “Chuck” returned with a “Chuck”-standard 5.92 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “90210” was fifth with 1.02 million viewers.
9 p.m. – CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” (15.55 million viewers and a 4.6 demo) and “Mike & Molly” (13.03 million viewers and a 3.8 demo rating) ruled the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s “The Bachelor” improved slightly to 8.89 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating in second. The first time period airing of NBC’s “The Cape” averaged 6.19 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, down from last weekend’s premiere. FOX’s new “Lie to Me” was fifth with 5.94 million viewers. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat averaged 708,000 viewers for fifth.
10 p.m. – Despite harsh reviews, NBC’s “Harry’s Law” averaged 11.04 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour overall, though its 2.1 demo rating was second for the hour. In addition to improving on its lead-in, “Harry’s Law” improved at the half-hour in total viewers, probably a good sign for NBC. In second place overall, CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 10.615 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.9 demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “Castle” was third with 5.66 million viewers.
While america seems to love Harry’s Law, young americans don’t seem to share on that love. The 2.1 demo leaves me worried.
The show was not nearly as good as the Boston Legal, or several other law pilots ( the premise seemed thought of as ” let’s think of something really quirky and unusual, and think of a storyline later ), but I liked the characters and the humor, and some of the dialogues were inspiring. I think there’s room fora a Parks & Rec development here.
Let’s just hope the 18-49ers also decide to give Harry’s Law a chance
Caio – NBC’s in a “beggars can’t be choosers” position. So yes, those demo numbers aren’t even slightly inspiring, but they’re better than “Chase” and the overall audience was nearly double what that time period has been doing… NBC will take it, barring a big drop next week…
And when you cast Kathy Bates as your leading lady, you pretty much acknowledge that young viewers aren’t your primary target (which is TOTALLY fine)…
HARRY’S LAW will drop to a 1.8 next week. CHUCK will likely stick at 2.0 or drop to 1.9. THE CAPE will be down to a 1.6.
Razorback – I suspect you’re probably right on all fronts. I wonder what percentage of the “Harry’s Law” audience will be siphoned off by a new “Castle,” for example. “Castle” draws a very comparable audience insofar as it’s fairly large overall, fairly old overall and (I’m guessing on “Harry’s Law” here) fairly female-concentrated overall.
And yeah… “Chuck” just does what “Chuck” does…
HARRY’S LAW could surprise us. We shall see. But there is a lot of law going on at 10pm on Mondays and I know I will be watching CASTLE.
Harry’s Law will likey drop next week but Hawaii Five-0 is a repeat next week and the week after both Hawaii and Castle are repeats so it has a resonable shot of building an audience.
Lets be honest though, a 2.1 is pretty poor.
Chase premiered to a 2.3
I can’t believe how big Harry’s Law debuted for NBC. Let alone with The Cape as its lead in.
Disappointed The Cape dropped. Still, since it’s NBC they’ll probably keep with the current plan up to episode 8 and then burn off the rest later.
(Since it’s a midseason replacement that means that most or all of the series is already shot, right? It’s just post work now?)