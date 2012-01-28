TV Ratings: ‘Chuck’ finale posts season highs, while ABC, CBS split Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 27, 2012.

The two-hour series finale of NBC’s “Chuck” comfortably delivered the cult favorite’s largest audience of the season, while FOX’s “Fringe” also saw its audience grow for the second straight week. Still, it was “Shark Tank” helping ABC to win Friday among young viewers and repeats lifting CBS to an overall win.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.6 rating for Friday night, beating FOX’s 1.3 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.2 rating and the 1.1 rating for CBS followed, with The CW averaging a 0.4 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.5 million viewers and a 4.9 rating/8 share. ABC was second with a 3.5/6 and 5.455 million viewers, beating NBC’s 2.6/4 and 4.31 million viewers and FOX’s 2.1/4 and 3.41 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 1.14 million viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “A Gifted Man” started primetime in first overall with 6.67 million viewers, but finished fourth with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was second overall with 5.45 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Chuck” finale averaged 4.12 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating in its first hour. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” averaged 3.44 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. The CW trailed with 1.19 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating for a “Nikita” repeat.

9 p.m. – A “CSI: NY” repeat kept CBS in first overall with 7.69 million viewers for the 9 p.m. hour, coming in fourth with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” averaged 5.19 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. On NBC, “Chuck” closed its five-season run with 4.32 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. [This was the biggest audience for “Chuck” since last season’s finale averaged just under 4.5 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating.] FOX was a close fourth with 3.37 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, both up from last week. The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 1.09 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m.- The 10 p.m. hour went to CBS overall with 8.135 million viewers for a “Blue Bloods” repeat, which came in second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” was second overall with 5.73 million viewers and first with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” trailed with nearly 4.5 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.