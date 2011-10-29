TV Ratings: ‘Chuck,’ ‘Grim’ Friday premieres can’t match FOX’s World Series Game 7

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 28, 2011.
“Chuck” failed to provide any positive signs for NBC in its shift to a new night, but the network can actually find cause for much enthusiasm (relatively speaking) with the encouraging launch for the new drama “Grimm.”
Of course, neither drama was really in the race on Friday night, as FOX’s World Series Game 7 coverage dominated in all measures. As World Series Game Sevens go, the numbers for the Rangers-Cardinals conclusion weren’t very high and the quality of baseball was disappointingly low (especially after the Game 6 thriller), but FOX will take it.
[Note: In baseball’s long and storied history, there had never been a televised World Series Game 7 played on a Friday, so it’s hard to compare numbers.]
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 6.8 rating for the night, beating the other four networks combined in the key demographic. NBC was a distant second with a 1.5 rating, followed by the 1.1 ratings for both ABC and CBS and the 0.7 rating for The CW.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 23.25 million viewers and a 13.4 rating/22 share. The combined totals for the other four networks didn’t come close. CBS was second with 6.89 million viewers and a 4.5/7. NBC’s 3.2/5 and 4.87 million viewers edged out the 3.1/5 and 4.5 million viewers for ABC. The CW’s 1.2/2 and 1.77 million viewers were good for fifth.
8 p.m. – The World Series coverage ruled the 8 p.m. hour with 21.29 million viewers and a 5.8 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX. CBS’ repeat of “A Gifted Man” was second with 5.77 million viewers, beating the 4.1 million viewers for ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” The Friday premiere for the final season of “Chuck” averaged 3.39 million viewers and finished second for the hour with a 1.0 rating in the key demographic (or a 1.05 rating in the key demographic, if you’re inclined to round up, though somewhat disconcertingly, among adults 18-34, “Extreme Makeover” topped “Chuck”). The CW’s “Nikita” was up in viewers with 1.835 million and steady with a 0.6 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – The Rangers-Cardinals game averaged 23.68 million viewers and a 6.9 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “CSI: NY” was second with 6.95 million viewers. NBC has to actually be happy with the 6.49 million viewers and 2.1 key demo rating (a number that would win this time slot most weeks) for “Grimm,” which also didn’t fall off at the half-hour. [As a minor footnote, “Grimm” wouldn’t have faced the World Series on the West Coast, should you happen to think such things matter.] ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” averaged 4.255 million viewers in fourth. The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 1.705 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, down slightly from last week in viewers.
10 p.m. – Although out of FOX’s primetime window, the 10 p.m. hour of baseball coverage averaged 24.77 million viewers and a 7.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “Blue Bloods” averaged 7.94 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating to top the rest of the competition. ABC’s “20/20” averaged 5.15 million viewers to beat the 4.74 million for NBC’s “Dateline,” though NBC had a slim edge in the key demo.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.
Great numbers for Grimm and for NBC too! Wow! Love the show so I hope they can maintain those numbers for next week! NBC’s best drama premiere of the season (in ratings), yes?
DC – Yup. NBC’s best drama premiere of the season. That says more about NBC than “Grimm,” obviously, but there isn’t a network out there that wouldn’t take a 2.1 demo rating on Friday, *including* CBS.
-Daniel
Shouldn’t the fact that Grimm didn’t have to deal with baseball on the West Coast actually matter? I mean, if ratings actually were representative of who is watching all over the country in various markets and demographics, and not a terribly flawed system that is horribly biased, then having large portions of the country not have to choose between Grimm and baseball should have a big impact on the ratings.
Jason – Of course it mattered, but it’s literally impossible to tell how much and that’s not a flaw of the Nielsen system. There is no ratings system capable of telling, for the premiere night of a new show, how many viewers in the Pacific Time Zone (the only one in which the 9 p.m. hour wasn’t impacted by baseball to some degree) watched “Grimm,” but *might* have watched baseball instead had they been head-to-head. Do I suspect it had SOME impact on ratings for “Grimm”? Absolutely. That’s why you see the fact noted in this ratings story (and no other ratings story that I’ve seen). But the exact impact is entirely hypothetical.
-Daniel
Dan, what’s your take on Chuck’s low premiere numbers? was it all due the WS? and if so, why it didnt affect Grimm too?
JedyKnight – Well, the World Series *may* have impacted “Grimm” as well. Who’s to say “Grimm” wouldn’t have done a 2.5 or even a 3.0 without the World Series? [It wouldn’t have, but we don’t KNOW that.]
So yeah, the World Series probably took a bite out of “Chuck” no doubt about that. But here’s the realistic fact: “Chuck” was doing 1.3 or 1.4 in the demo in the spring and drawing roughly 4 million-ish viewers. Figure more people watch TV on Mondays than Fridays and it’s entirely possible that this was just an expected drop the show.
So yeah, those are the two answers: World Series ate a LITTLE bit of the audience. Shift to Friday ate a little bit more. And that’s what the “Chuck” audience is.
So figure “Chuck” gets a tiny bump next week. Couple hundred thousand viewers, maybe? And 0.1 or 0.2 in the demo?
-Daniel
What do the ratings mean anymore if there is no Nielsen box in everyones home and if program recording devices are one of the only ways ratings are counted? Are ratings a true measure of the success of a television show?