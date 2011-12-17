TV Ratings: ‘Chuck,’ ‘Grimm’ dip, but help NBC split Friday with CBS

Fast National ratings for Friday, December 16, 2011.
Although “Chuck,” “Grimm” and “Dateline” were all down from last week, NBC was still able to win a slow Friday night among young viewers, though CBS’ roster of procedural repeats still won the night overall.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.2 rating, beating ABC’s 1.1 rating and the 1.0 rating for FOX in the key demographic. CBS was fourth with a 0.9 key demo rating, topping the 0.4 rating for The CW.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 6.07 million viewers for the night, along with a 4.0 rating/7 share. NBC was second with a 3.1/5 and 4.81 million viewers, holding off the 3.0/5 and 4.55 million viewers for ABC. FOX’s 1.8/3 and 3.19 million viewers finished fourth, while The CW’s 0.8/1 and 1.255 million viewers (presumably preemption-aided) trailed.
8 p.m. – A repeat of “A Gifted Man” averaged 5.17 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour overall, but finishing fourth with a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” averaged 4.76 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.2 key demo rating, just days after its cancelation was announced. NBC’s “Chuck” averaged 3.22 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, both off a sliver from last week. FOX’s airing of “Happiness Is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown” averaged 3.02 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. On The CW, a “Nikita” repeat averaged 1.35 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – CBS’ “CSI: NY” repeat averaged nearly 6.4 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour overall, but did only a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 for fourth. In its second hour, ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was up to 5.17 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” averaged 5.16 million viewers for a close third overall and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. FOX’s reaired “Ice Age” special and a “Simpsons” repeat averaged 3.36 million viewers for fourth and a 1.1 key demo rating for third. On The CW, a “Supernatural” repeat averaged 1.16 million viewers.
10 p.m. – A “Blue Bloods” repeat completed CBS’ overall sweep with 6.66 million viewers and finished second for the 10 p.m. hour with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 6.06 million viewers (up from last week) and an hour-winning 1.3 key demo rating (down from last week). ABC’s “20/20” was third with 3.71 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

