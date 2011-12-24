TV Ratings: ‘Chuck’ rises, while CBS repeats, ABC holiday specials win Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, December 23, 2011.
As the night’s only piece of new scripted programming, “Chuck” got the tiniest of week-to-week bumps on Friday, but it was CBS’ procedural repeats and ABC’s holiday special repeats that carried primetime.
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.1 rating for the night, topping CBS’ 1.0 rating and NBC’s 0.9 rating in the key demographic. FOX was fourth with a 0.6 rating, while The CW averaged a 0.4 rating for the night.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 6.71 million viewers in primetime to go with a 4.4 rating/8 share. ABC was a distant second with a 2.4/4 and 4.17 million viewers, beating NBC’s 2.0/4 and 3.15 million viewers. FOX’s 1.91 million viewers and 1.3/2 and The CW’s 0.8/2 and 1.44 million viewers trailed.
8 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “A Gifted Man” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 5.61 million viewers, but finished third with a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall and first in the key demo with “Shrek the Halls” (5.09 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo) and “Phineas and Ferb Christmas” (3.705 million and a 1.1 key demo). NBC was third with 3.415 million viewer and a 1.0 key demo rating, both up a hair from last week. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” was fourth with 2.44 million viewers, beating the 1.27 million viewers for The CW’s “Olive, the Other Reindeer.”
9 p.m. – A “CSI: NY” repeat averaged 7.30 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, also tying for the hourly win with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s airings of “Prep & Landing 2” and the “Kung Fu Panda Holiday Special” averaged 3.40 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. NBC  was third with 2.90 million viewers for a “Grimm” repeat. The CW’s “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” averaged 1.60 million viewers, beating the 1.39 million for FOX’s “Fringe.”
10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime on top with 7.22 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for a “Blue Bloods” repeat. ABC’s “20/20” took second with 4.705 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, topping the 3.15 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for NBC’s “Dateline.”
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

