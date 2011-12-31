TV Ratings: ‘Chuck’ slips as CBS repeats, ABC’s ‘Narnia’ lead Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, December 30, 2011.

NBC’s “Chuck” didn’t benefit from being Friday night’s only piece of original scripted programming, slipping 20 percent from last week, not that that had any real impact on the evening’s ratings, which were led by repeats on CBS and “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” on ABC.

Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS both averaged a 1.0 rating, unimpressively topping the key demographic. NBC’s 0.9 rating and the 0.8 rating for FOX followed closely, while The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS won Friday night easily, averaging 6.77 million viewers and a 4.3 rating/8 share. ABC was second with a 2.4/4 and 3.77 million viewers, edging out NBC’s 2.4/4 and 3.71 million viewers. FOX was a distant fourth with a 1.3/2 and 2.06 million viewers. The CW averaged 786,000 viewers for Friday night.

8 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “A Gifted Man” started primetime in first overall with 6.31 million viewers and tied for second with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” averaged nearly 3.7 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Chuck” was third with 3.185 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, down from 3.415 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating last week. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” repeat averaged 2.80 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.1 key demo rating. The CW’s “Secret Circle” repeat averaged 871,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – A “CSI: NY” repeat delivered Friday’s best ratings for CBS, averaging 7.24 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s movie averaged 3.84 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in second. NBC’s “Grimm” repeat averaged 2.70 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, beating the 1.32 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for FOX. The CW’s second “Secret Circle” repeat averaged 700,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with 6.76 million viewers for a “Blue Bloods” repeat, though it only finished second with a 1.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” won the hour with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and was second with 5.245 million viewers. ABC’s movie averaged 3.77 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.