TV Ratings: CMA Awards topple ‘X Factor’ as ABC wins Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, November 9, 2011.

ABC’s coverage of the 45th Annual CMA Awards was roughly on par with last year’s telecast and took a bit out of most of the Wednesday competition, including FOX’s “The X Factor” and CBS’ “Survivor” on the way to easy ratings wins in all key measures.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 4.8 rating, tops in the key demographic. FOX was a solid second with a 3.7 rating, followed by CBS’ 3.0 rating. There was a big drop to NBC’s 1.5 rating and then to the 0.6 rating for The CW.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 16.32 million viewers in primetime to go with a 9.9 rating/15 share, far ahead of CBS’ 6.7/10 and 10.66 million viewers. FOX was third for the night with a 5.8/9 and 10.14 million viewers, with NBC a distant fourth with 5.95 million viewers and a 4.0/6. The CW posted a 0.9/1 and 1.31 million viewers.

8 p.m. – ABC’s CMA coverage swept primetime starting in the 8 p.m. hour with 16.79 million viewers and a 4.6 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Survivor: South Pacific” took second overall with 10.6 million viewers and third in the key demo with a 3.1 rating. FOX’s “The X Factor” was third with 9.85 million viewers and second with a 3.5 key demo rating. There was a huge drop to NBC’s new “Up All Night” (4.79 million and a 1.8 key demo rating), the hour’s only program not to go down week-to-week against the CMAs, and an “Up All Night” repeat (3.51 million and a 1.2 key demo). The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat averaged 983,000 viewers in fifth.

9 p.m. – The second hour of ABC’s CMAs telecast dropped to 16.58 million viewers, but rose to a 5.0 rating among adults 18-49, winning the 9 p.m. hour in both counts. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” averaged 11.31 million viewers in second and a 3.4 key demo rating in third for the hour. FOX’s “The X Factor” was up to 10.43 million viewers for third and a 3.9 key demo rating for second. NBC’s “Harry’s Law” averaged 7.05 million viewers and improved week-to-week with a 1.3 key demo rating. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.65 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating in fifth.

10 p.m. – ABC wrapped up primetime with 15.59 million viewers and a 4.7 key demo rating for the 10 p.m. hour of the CMAs. CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” averaged 10.85 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating in second. That left NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” in third with 6.64 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.