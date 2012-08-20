TV Ratings: Colts-Steelers preseason action leads NBC Sunday win

08.20.12 6 years ago
Fast National ratings for Sunday, August 19, 2012.
An NFL preseason showdown between the Colts and Steelers helped NBC comfortably win Sunday primetime in all key measures.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.6 rating, far ahead of FOX’s 1.4 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.2 key demo rating, beating the 1.0 key demo rating for ABC.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 8.13 million viewers and a 5.2 rating/9 share for Sunday night. CBS was in second overall with nearly 5.6 million viewers and a 3.7/6. ABC was third with a 2.3/4 and 3.66 million viewers, while FOX averaged a 1.7/3 and 3 million viewers for the night.
7 p.m. – CBS was first overall to start the night with “60 Minutes” averaging 7.72 million viewers and tying for second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was second overall with 5.75 million viewers  and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat was third with 4.81 million viewers and did a 1.1key demo rating, while FOX’s repeats of “American Dad” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 1.93 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
8 p.m. – The start of NBC’s NFL preseason game averaged 9.84 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour. CBS got a strong 6.5 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating for “Big Brother.” There was a big drop to FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons,” which averaged 3.24 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. ABC trailed with 2.775 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating for a repeat of “Once Upon a Time.”
9 p.m. – NBC’s Indianapolis-Pittsburgh football game averaged 9.53 million viewers and a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 in the 9 p.m. hour. FOX was a distant second with 3.84 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “The Good Wife” averaged 3.575 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, compared to the 3.21 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition.”
10 p.m. – NBC’s preseason football dipped to 7.41 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “The Mentalist” was second overall with 4.59 million viewers and third with a 0.8 key demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” was second in the key demo with a 1.3 rating and third with 3.83 million viewers.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

