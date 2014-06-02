TV Ratings: ‘Cosmos’ and ‘Bachelorette’ lead Sunday split, while ‘Enlisted’ return fizzles

Fast National ratings for Sunday, June 1, 2014.

ABC's two-hour “Bachelorette” special was weak outside of the series' normal Monday home, but still helped the network tie “Cosmos”-fueled FOX for the Sunday night crown among young viewers. Overall, CBS led the way with “60 Minutes,” which was Sunday's most watched show.

Despite an admirable guerrilla promotional campaign from the show's creator and stars, canceled-but-beloved “Enlisted” failed to make even a small ripple in its return to primetime, coming in below a repeat of “American Dad.” [The “Enlisted” demo number was steady with its most recent Friday airing back in March. But that's not exactly good news.]

There was better news, not that it matters, for NBC's canceled “Believe” and “Crisis,” which were both up week-to-week.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX and ABC averaged a 1.0 rating for Sunday night, tops in the key demographic. NBC's 0.9 key demo rating and the 0.6 key demo rating for CBS trailed.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 5.14 million viewers and a 3.5 rating/6 share for Sunday night, leading the way. NBC averaged an estimated 4.115 million viewers and a 2.5/4, compared to the 2.7/5 and 4.11 million viewers for ABC. FOX averaged an estimated 2.42 million viewers and a 1.4/3.

7 p.m. – “60 Minutes” started primetime in first overall for CBS with 8 million viewers, coming in second with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” repeat averaged 5.12 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.0 key demo rating. NBC's “America's Got Talent” encore averaged 3.43 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating for third. FOX followed with a new “Enlisted” (1.15 million and a 0.4 key demo rating) and an “American Dad” repeat (1.25 million and a 0.5 key demo).

8 p.m. – NBC's “America's Got Talent” encore won the 8 p.m. hour with 4.985 million viewers and finished third with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “The Bachelorette” averaged 4.85 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.3 key demo rating. CBS' repeat of “Elementary” was third with 4.015 million viewers and fourth with a 0.5 key demo rating. On FOX, repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” averaged 2.62 million viewers for fourth and a 1.2 key demo rating for second.

9 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” took over first in the 9 p.m. hour with 4.89 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Believe” was second with 4.18 million viewers and third with a 0.9 key demo rating. On CBS, a repeat of “The Good Wife” averaged 3.87 million viewers for third and a 0.5 key demo rating for fourth. FOX's “Cosmos” was up from its last airing two weeks ago with 3.45 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “The Mentalist” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 4.68 million viewers and finished second with a 0.6 key demo rating. NBC's “Crisis” was second with 3.86 million viewers and won the hour with a 0.8 key demo rating. ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” repeat averaged 1.6 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.