TV Ratings: Cowboys-Redskins game leads NBC Sunday, while ‘Good Wife,’ ‘Mentalist’ struggle

Fast National ratings for Sunday, October 13, 2013.

NBC got big Sunday Night Football results from a rivalry game between the Cowboys and Redskins, its best NFL results in a few weeks and enough to easily dominate Sunday primetime in all measures.

And it was NFL overrun that pushed FOX to a strong second place finishing, giving the network a huge 7 p.m. hour, though Red Sox-Tigers baseball coverage also helped

Meanwhile, for the first time all season, CBS got to air its Sunday lineup without preemptions, giving us a chance to see just how low the numbers for “Good Wife” and “The Mentalist” actually are without boosting. The answer? “Fairly Low.”

ABC’s Sunday offerings also struggled with “Once Upon a Time” and “Revenge” slipping and “Betrayal” continuing to stand in vicinity of cancellation.

And, of course, numbers for “The Walking Dead” premiere on AMC will be available later today.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 6.0 rating for Sunday night, far ahead of the 3.6 rating for FOX in the key demographic. ABC and CBS followed with a 1.5 key demographic.

Overall, the order was the same with NBC averaging an estimated 16.03 million viewers and a 9.3 rating/15 share for Sunday primetime, topping the 6.9/11 and 11.355 million viewers for FOX. CBS was third with 9.09 million viewers and a 5.9/9. ABC trailed with a 3.4/5 and 5.38 million viewers.

7 p.m. – FOX’s NFL overrun started primetime in first with a whopping 20.635 million viewers and a 7.2 rating among adults 18-49, thumping the 7 p.m. hour competition. CBS was second overall with 10.58 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” which was third with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “Football Night in America” averaged 7.2 million viewers in third and a 2.6 key demo rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 5.15 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – NBC moved into first with 18.035 million viewers and a 6.6 rating among adults 18-49 for Washington and Dallas. FOX was second with the ALCS game between Boston and Detroit, which averaged 9.52 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating. CBS’ “The Amazing Race” averaged 8.07 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, compared to the 7.36 million viewers and 2.3 key demo rating for ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.”

9 p.m. – NBC’s football game was up to 19.89 million viewers and a 7.2 key demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Good Wife” averaged 8.36 million viewers for second and a 1.2 key demo rating for fourth. FOX’s baseball playoff coverage was third with 7.81 million viewers and second with a 2.2 key demo rating, beating the 6.02 million viewers and 1.7 key demo rating for ABC’s “Revenge.”

10 p.m. – The Cowboys and Redskins finished primetime in first with 19 million viewers and a 7.4 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS’ “The Mentalist” rose from its lead-in with 9.35 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, not that high, but comfortably beating the 3 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for ABC’s “Betrayal.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.