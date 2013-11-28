TV Ratings: ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘CSI’ help CBS dominate Pre-Thanksgiving Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, November 27, 2013.

With much of the competition taking the night off, CBS dominated Thanksgiving Eve in all measures with new episodes of “Survivor,” “Criminal Minds” and “CSI.”

Among the limited competition, FOX’s “X Factor” and NBC’s “Making of ‘The Sound of Music'” special drew only limited audience as well.

And for whatever it’s worth, The CW’s airing of the holiday classic “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” did the same key demo rating as ABC’s repeat of “Nashville.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS drew a 2.2 rating, easily winning Wednesday night in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.4 rating and the 1.2 rating for FOX followed in the key demo, while ABC did a 0.8 key demo rating. The CW had a 0.5 key demo rating for Wednesday.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.22 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/11 share for Wednesday. CBS beat the combined totals for NBC, which did a 3.0/5 and 4.89 million, and FOX, which drew 4.86 million viewers and a 2.8/5. ABC did a 2.3/4 and averaged 3.61 million viewers for the night, while The CW averaged 1.79 million viewers and a 1.1/2.

8 p.m. – CBS’ primetime sweep started in the 8 p.m. hour with 8.61 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for “Survivor: Blood vs. Water.” NBC’s special focusing on next week’s live “Sound of Music” drew 4.92 million viewers for second, but tied for third with a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX’s “The X Factor” drew 4.81 million viewers and finished second with a 1.2 key demo rating, beating the 4.6 million and 1.0 key demo rating averaged by repeats of “The Middle” and “Last Man Standing” on ABC. The CW’s airing of the feature “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” averaged 1.77 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Criminal Minds” was Wednesday’s top show with 11.04 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 9 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” special averaged 4.93 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for second. FOX’s “The X Factor” was close behind with 4.92 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, beating the 3.92 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating averaged by “Modern Family” and “Super Fun Night” repeats on ABC. The CW’s movie averaged 1.82 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” closed CBS’ night with 10.8 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s “SNL” special averaged 4.81 million and a 1.7 key demo rating, beating the 2.3 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for a repeat of “Nashville” on ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.