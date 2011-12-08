TV Ratings: ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘Survivor’ lift CBS past ABC, FOX on Wednesday

12.08.11 7 years ago 4 Comments
Fast National ratings for Wednesday, December 7, 2011.
While FOX got fine numbers from “The X Factor” and ABC’s “Modern Family” delivered the night’s biggest key demo audience, CBS ended up triumphing in Wednesday’s main ratings races thanks to “Survivor: South Pacific” and “Criminal Minds.”
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.1 rating, nipping the 3.0 ratings for ABC and FOX in the key demographic. NBC Was a distant fourth with a 1.6 rating, doubling up the 0.8 rating for The CW.
Overall, CBS had a bit more of a cushion, averaging an estimated 11.62 million viewers in primetime along with a 7.1 rating/11 share. ABC and FOX both posted a 5.3/8, but FOX averaged 9.27 million viewers, compared to 8.35 million for ABC. NBC was fourth with 6.12 million viewers and a 4.0/6, while The CW averaged 1.81 million viewers and a 1.2/2 for the night.
[Univision averaged 3.69 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday primetime.]
8 p.m. – “Survivor: South Pacific” started primetime in first for CBS with 11.535 million viewers and a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49, both up from last week. FOX’s “The X Factor” averaged 10.44 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating in its first hour, down from last week in the key demo, but slightly up in viewers. ABC finished a solid third with “The Middle” (8.81 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo) and “Suburgatory” (8.04 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating). On NBC, a new “Up All Night” (4.96 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo) and an “Up All Night” repeat (3.835 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo) finished fourth. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat averaged 1.26 million viewers.
9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with the 12.26 million viewers for “Criminal Minds,” which finished second for the hour with a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Modern Family” (12.13 million viewers and a 5.0 key demo rating) and “Happy Endings” (6.53 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo) topped the hour in the key demo and finished second overall. FOX’s “The X Factor” drew 10.78 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating for its half-hour, but “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” fell to 5.42 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, way down from last week’s premiere, though “X Factor” was also way down from its 9 p.m. numbers from last week. NBC’s “Harry’s Law” averaged 7.04 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for fourth. The CW got a big boost for the finale of “America’s Next Top Model” and drew 2.35 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, the show’s biggest audience since last April.
10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” won the 10 p.m. hour with 11.07 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Revenge” was second with 7.305 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating. Third place went to NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” with 6.93 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating.
