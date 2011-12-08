TV Ratings: ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘Survivor’ lift CBS past ABC, FOX on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, December 7, 2011.
While FOX got fine numbers from “The X Factor” and ABC’s “Modern Family” delivered the night’s biggest key demo audience, CBS ended up triumphing in Wednesday’s main ratings races thanks to “Survivor: South Pacific” and “Criminal Minds.”
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.1 rating, nipping the 3.0 ratings for ABC and FOX in the key demographic. NBC Was a distant fourth with a 1.6 rating, doubling up the 0.8 rating for The CW.
Overall, CBS had a bit more of a cushion, averaging an estimated 11.62 million viewers in primetime along with a 7.1 rating/11 share. ABC and FOX both posted a 5.3/8, but FOX averaged 9.27 million viewers, compared to 8.35 million for ABC. NBC was fourth with 6.12 million viewers and a 4.0/6, while The CW averaged 1.81 million viewers and a 1.2/2 for the night.
[Univision averaged 3.69 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday primetime.]
8 p.m. – “Survivor: South Pacific” started primetime in first for CBS with 11.535 million viewers and a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49, both up from last week. FOX’s “The X Factor” averaged 10.44 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating in its first hour, down from last week in the key demo, but slightly up in viewers. ABC finished a solid third with “The Middle” (8.81 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo) and “Suburgatory” (8.04 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating). On NBC, a new “Up All Night” (4.96 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo) and an “Up All Night” repeat (3.835 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo) finished fourth. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat averaged 1.26 million viewers.
9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with the 12.26 million viewers for “Criminal Minds,” which finished second for the hour with a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Modern Family” (12.13 million viewers and a 5.0 key demo rating) and “Happy Endings” (6.53 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo) topped the hour in the key demo and finished second overall. FOX’s “The X Factor” drew 10.78 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating for its half-hour, but “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” fell to 5.42 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, way down from last week’s premiere, though “X Factor” was also way down from its 9 p.m. numbers from last week. NBC’s “Harry’s Law” averaged 7.04 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for fourth. The CW got a big boost for the finale of “America’s Next Top Model” and drew 2.35 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, the show’s biggest audience since last April.
10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” won the 10 p.m. hour with 11.07 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Revenge” was second with 7.305 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating. Third place went to NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” with 6.93 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Modern Family obviously did very well but it is a bit troubling to see it fall to a 5.0 in the preliminaries. I’ll attribute the drop to the holidays as this happened this time of year with Modern when it aired a new episode before going on holiday break.
I love the compatibility of The Middle and Suburgatory!
The X Factor is doing OK-ish but the numbers are reminiscent of America’s Got Talent, which airs in the summer where ratings all across the board are lower than in the regular season. On the plus side, this is still a better performer than anything Fox has put on Wednesdays in recent memory.
I think your last point on “X Factor” is the key: It’s better than anything else FOX could do for three or three-and-a-half hours in the fall… But yeah, it’s obviously not HUGE and it clearly isn’t able to boost a bad sitcom like “Teenage Daughter”…
-Daniel
I forgot to add it’s refreshing to see a positive headline for once. On that website I used to go to, they would’ve put “‘Modern Family’ Tops Night, Hits Lows; ‘X Factor’ Falls; Plus ‘Revenge,’ ‘Criminal Minds,’ and More.” If I focused on negative stuff in my last comment, it’s because the negativity of that website has rubbed off on me. I love HitFix! :)
Oh, I occasionally do a “hits lows” or “slips” or “plummets” headline as well. I just prefer to concentrate on what’s actually been watched… I’m just less obsessed with random and irrelevant one-week statistical variation than some folks are…
-Daniel