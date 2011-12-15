TV Ratings: ‘CSI,’ ‘Criminal Minds’ lift CBS to Wednesday wins

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, December 14, 2011.

Although “The X Factor” got FOX’s Wednesday off to a strong start, CBS closed primetime with strong performances from “CSI” and “Criminal Minds” to win the night in the key measures.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.1 rating, nipping the 3.0 rating for FOX in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.1 rating was good for third, more than doubling NBC’s 1.0 rating, which doubled the 0.5 rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 11.86 million viewers and a 7.3 rating/12 share, comfortably ahead of the 5.6/9 and 9.33 million viewers for FOX. ABC was third with a 4.8/8 and 7.16 million viewers, with NBC’s 2.7/4 and 3.97 million viewers good for fourth. The CW averaged 1.44 million viewers and a 1.0/2.

[Univision averaged 3.58 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night.]

8 p.m. – CBS’ “Survivor: South Pacific” limped toward its finale with 10.74 million viewers, but only a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “The X Factor” was second overall with 10.33 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.2 key demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Surgatory” averaged 5.68 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, beating the 3.48 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for repeats of “Up All Night” and “Whitney” on NBC. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat averaged 1.27 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Criminal Minds” averaged 12.7 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 to carry the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. FOX started the hour well with “The X Factor” (11.42 million viewers and a 3.7 key demo rating) and then slipped badly with “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” (5.25 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating), as “X Factor” was up from last week and “Teenage Daughter” was down. ABC’s “Modern Family” repeat (6.61 million and a 2.3 key demo) and the start of a Barbara Walters special (8.11 million and a 2.3 key demo) were third. On NBC, a “Harry’s Law” repeat averaged only 4.07 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. The CW’s encore of the “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” averaged 1.64 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, but beat “Harry’s Law” in the key demo in its second half-hour.

10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with 12.12 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” ABC’s Barbara Walters special was second with 8.45 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating. NBC trailed with 4.36 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for a “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.