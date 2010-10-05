TV Ratings: ‘Dancing’ keeps ABC ahead of CBS’ ‘Men’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 4, 2010.

After three weeks, most of Monday night’s programming has settled into its regular ratings routine, with only minor fluctuations, keeping ABC atop the key races thanks to “Dancing with the Stars” and “Castle.” The only source of major flux continues to be NBC’s post-“Chuck” lineup, where “The Event” and “Chase” are dropping steadily week-to-week.

Meanwhile, the early return of FOX’s “Lie to Me” didn’t draw huge numbers, but it certainly exceeded what “Lone Star” had been doing in the same slot.

For the night, ABC averaged a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49, edging out the 3.6 rating for CBS in the key demographic. FOX was a solid third with a 3.0 rating, while NBC’s 2.0 rating was fourth. The CW finished fifth with a 1.1 rating.

ABC had a more space overall, averaging an estimated 17.38 million viewers to go with an 11.0 rating/17 share. CBS was a distant second with 11.27 million viewers and a 6.9/11. FOX was third with a 5.0/7 and 8.25 million viewers, ahead of the 3.8/6 and 6.22 million viewers for NBC. The CW’s 2.024 million viewers and 1.4/2 were fifth.

“Dancing with the Stars” began the night in first for ABC with 19.5 million viewers and a 4.1 demo rating. FOX’s “House” had 10.53 million viewers and a 3.9 demo rating for second. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” were third with 8.52 million viewers. NNC’s “Chuck” had 5.39 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating. On The CW, “90210” did 1.925 million viewers.

ABC stayed on top in the 9 p.m. hour as “Dancing with the Stars” improved to 20.7 million viewers and a 4.6 demo rating. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” (14.24 million and a 4.5 demo) and “Mike & Molly” (12.29 million and a 3.8 demo) were second, both up for the week. NBC’s “The Event” had 7.375 million viewers (shedding more than 1.5 million) and a 2.4 demo rating (down by 0.5) in third. FOX’s “Lie to Me” premiere was fourth with 5.974 million viewers and a 2.2 demo rating. The CW trailed with 2.12 million viewers for “Gossip Girl.”

CBS moved into first in the 10 p.m. hour with 12.03 million viewers and a 3.5 demo rating for “Hawaii Five-0.” ABC’s “Castle” was a close second with 11.9 million viewers. NBC’s “Chase” fell to 5.83 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.