TV Ratings: ‘Dancing,’ ‘Voice’ dip again, but ABC, NBC win Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, April 9, 2012.

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and NBC’s “The Voice” both suffered another week of declines thanks to the return of CBS’ sturdy comedies, but ABC retained its hold on Monday night overall, while NBC continued to rule in the key demographic.

For the night, NBC averaged a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49, edging out CBS’ 3.1 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 2.4 rating, while FOX averaged a 2.1 rating for fourth. The CW’s 0.5 key demo rating trailed.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 12.96 million viewers to go with an 8.5 rating/13 share for Monday night. CBS was second with a 6.0/9 and 9.5 million viewers, which topped NBC’s 5.4/8 and 8.94 million viewers. FOX was fourth with 6.72 million viewers and a 4.3/7. New programming on The CW averaged only 1.085 million viewers and a 0.8/1.

8 p.m. – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” comfortably won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 15.32 million viewers, but finished third with a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 10.08 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 3.7 key demo rating. Although they were far below their fall and early spring averages, CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” (7.975 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating) and “2 Broke Girls” (8.71 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo) were a solid second in the key demo and third overall for the hour. FOX’s “Bones” dropped from last week’s time period premiere with 7.38 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 1.05 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” remained in first overall with 16.82 million viewers for the 9 p.m. hour and stayed third among adults 18-49 with a 3.1 rating. NBC held onto first in the key demo with a 4.2 rating and also stayed second overall with 10.72 million viewers. CBS was third overall and second in the key demo with “Two and a Half Men” (10.39 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (9.55 million viewers and 3.2 key demo rating). FOX’s “House” averaged 6.06 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” returned with 1.12 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS took over first place for the 10 p.m. hour with 10.19 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 for “Hawaii Five-0.” ABC’s “Scandal” encore averaged 6.74 million viewers for second, finishing third with a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC’s “Smash” averaged 6.02 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, basically flat from last week.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.