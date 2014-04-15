TV Ratings: ‘Dancing,’ ‘Voice’ lead Monday, while viewers pass over CBS’ ‘Friends’

Fast National ratings for Monday, April 14, 2014.

Why was this Monday different from all other Mondays?

Actually, it wasn't.

“Dancing with the Stars” kept ABC in its regular position as Monday's most watched network, while “The Voice” helped NBC maintain its supremacy among young viewers, as The Seder Effect [Not a real thing] had no particular impact on primetime ratings.

The first night of Passover saw “Dancing with the Stars” rise slightly and “The Voice” remain relatively flat, which was more a product of last week's NCAA Tournament Final competition than anything else. If you like, though, you can try to interpret the week-to-week drop for “Bones” as related to the Pesach observance. [Note: This probably is not the case.]

Monday's big notable was the premiere of CBS' slightly shuffled comedy lineup, which was predictably less impressive without “How I Met Your Mother,” though “Friends With Better Lives” certainly wasn't an out-of-the-box failure, even though it was CBS' lowest-rated and least-watched comedy.

Meanwhile, over on The CW, “Star-Crossed” continued its recent erratic performance, falling behind “The Tomorrow People” for the night and, perhaps, in the race for a pity renewal.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.7 rating for Monday night, beating ABC's 1.9 rating in the key demographic. CBS was a close third with a 1.7 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 1.4 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for Monday.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 12.15 million viewers and a 7.8 rating/12 share for Monday, easily topping NBC's 9.805 million viewers and 6.0/10. CBS was a distant third with 6.08 million viewers and a 3.9/6, topping the 5.04 million viewers and 3.2/5 for FOX. The CW averaged 921,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” led the 8 p.m. hour overall with 13.81 million viewers for ABC, coming in second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” was second overall with 11.36 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.1 key demo rating. CBS was third with time period premieres for “2 Broke Girls” (7.21 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo) and “Friends With Better Lives” (5.72 million and a 1.8 key demo). FOX's “Bones” was down with 5.69 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. On The CW, “Star-Crossed” averaged only 790,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – ABC maintained its position in the 9 p.m. hour with 14.585 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for “Dancing with the Stars.” NBC also stayed in place with 11.98 million viewers and an hour-winning 3.5 key demo rating for “The Voice.” CBS stayed third with “Mike & Molly” (7.43 million and a 2.1 key demo) and the “Mom” season finale (6.73 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo). FOX's “The Following” averaged 4.39 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating in fourth. The CW's “The Tomorrow People” grew from its lead-in with 1.05 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A “Castle” repeat finished CBS' overall sweep with 8.05 million viewers and stayed second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Blacklist” repeat averaged 6.08 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. On CBS, a repeat of “Person of Interest” averaged 4.685 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.