TV Ratings: ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ ‘Castle’ dominate Monday for ABC

Fast National ratings for Monday, May 2, 2011.

ABC dominated the first Monday of the May Sweeps period, winning all three hours thanks to “Dancing with the Stars” and “Castle.”

The news wasn’t nearly as good for any of the rival networks, with CBS’ comedies and “Hawaii Five-0” delivering tepid numbers, FOX’s “House” and “Chicago Code” coming back soft and NBC’s three dramas doing NBC numbers.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.9 rating for the evening, comfortably beating CBS’ 2.4 rating and the 2.2 rating for FOX in the coveted demographic. NBC’s 1.4 rating was fourth, still doubling up the 0.7 rating for The CW.

Overall, ABC averaged just under an estimated 18 million viewers to go with an 11.4 rating/17 share. That more than doubled the 5.0/8 for second place CBS’ 7.815 million viewers and 5.0/8. FOX was third for the night with a Â 4.2/6 and 7.01 million viewers, while NBC’s 2.8/4 and 4.32 million viewers finished fourth. The CW was fifth with a 1.0/1 and 1.39 million viewers.

8 p.m. – The first hour of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” averaged 19.59 million viewers and a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49, both lower than last week, but far ahead of anything else in the 8 p.m. hour. FOX’s “House” averaged 8.48 million viewers and slipped to a 2.9 rating in the key demographic. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” (6.73 million viewers and a 2.7 demo) and “Mad Love” (5.75 and 2.2 demo rating) were actually up from their last pairing of originals two weeks ago. NBC’s “Chuck” was fourth with 4.12 million viewers (down from its last new airing) and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 (up from its last airing). The CW’s new “90210” averaged 1.5 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, down from last week.





9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” improved to 22.16 million viewers and a 4.7 demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour for ABC. CBS was a distant second with a “Two and a Half Men” repeat (7.63 million and a 2.2 demo rating) and a new “Mike & Molly” (8.06 million and a 2.3 demo rating). FOX’s “The Chicago Code” averaged 5.54 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, down from its last new airing. NBC’s “The Event” averaged 4.02 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating in fourth. The CW’s new “Gossip Girl” averaged only 1.28 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating in fifth.

10 p.m. – “Castle” may have squandered nearly 10 million viewers from its lead-in, but the mystery dramedy still ruled the 10 p.m. hour with 12.23 million viewers and a 2.9 demo rating. CBS’ new “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 9.36 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating in second, apparently unassisted by a Rick Springfield cameo. NBC’s “Law & Order: Los Angeles” averaged 4.81 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.