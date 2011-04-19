TV Ratings: ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ ‘Cougar Town’ lead ABC on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, April 18, 2011.

Perhaps viewers were all out celebrating Passover Seders on Monday night? Or maybe they were watching NHL or NBA playoffs? For whatever reason, nearly everything was down for the evening, though ABC held a commanding advantage thanks to “Dancing with the Stars.”

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.9 rating, topping FOX’s 2.5 rating and the 2.3 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC was a distant fourth with a 1.1 rating — Yes, that was for three original dramas — only barely beating The CW’s 0.8 rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 13.77 million viewers to go with an 8.9 rating/14 share. CBS was second with a 5.4/8 and 8.48 million viewers, followed by FOX’s 4.6/7 and 7.54 million viewers. NBC was fourth with a 2.8/4 and just under 4.3 million viewers. The CW’s 1.1/2 and 1.595 million viewers.





8 p.m. – Although it was down from last week’s first hour, “Dancing with the Stars” controlled the 8 p.m. hour for ABC with 18.38 million viewers and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “House” averaged 8.64 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was third with “How I Met Your Mother” (6.38 million viewers and a 2.5 demo rating) and “Mad Love” (5.6 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating). NBC’s “Chuck” was actually up from last week in total viewers with 4.2 million, but the action-dramedy’s 1.3 key demo rating remained low. The CW’s “90210” returned from a long hiatus with 1.72 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating in fifth.

9 p.m. – ABC stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with “Dancing with the Stars” (22.05 million and a 4.6 demo rating) and a special airing of “Cougar Town” (8.49 million and a 2.3 demo rating). CBS was second with the 8.54 million viewers and 2.2 demo rating for a “Two and a Half Men” repeat and a new “Mike & Molly.” “Chicago Code” was up a tiny bit from last week with 6.43 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating. NBC’s “The Event” continued to limp along with 3.75 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 1.47 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating for The CW.

10 p.m. – Facing diminished competition, CBS got a bounce-back week from “Hawaii Five-0,” averaging 10.9 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating to with the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “20/20” was second with 7.66 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating. NBC’s rebooted “Law & Order: Los Angeles” tanked with 4.91 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.