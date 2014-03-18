TV Ratings: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ dips, NBC wins Monday with ‘The Voice’

Final ratings for Monday, March 17, 2014.

“Dancing with the Stars” returned to its smallest spring premiere ratings ever, good enough to help ABC win Monday night among total viewers but finishing a distant second to “The Voice”-powered NBC.

For the night, NBC averaged a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 12.69 million viewers overall. ABC was second (2.3, 13.65 million), followed by CBS (1.8, 6.72 million), FOX (1.4, 4.79 million) and the CW (0.4, 1.08 million).

8 p.m. — “The Voice” easily won the hour for NBC, 13.52 million viewers over the two hours. “Dancing” (2.6, 15.44 million) drew a bigger audience from 8 to 10, but continued to show its old age in its demographic ratings, and from 8-8:30 finished third behind CBS' “How I Met Your Mother” (2.9, 7.78 million, followed by a 2.2 demo rating and 7.21 million viewers for “2 Broke Girls”). FOX's “Bones” (1.4, 5.63 million) was fourth, followed by the CW's “Star-Crossed” (0.3, 1 million).

9 p.m. — “The Voice” was first for the hour, and “Dancing” second, followed by CBS' “Mike & Molly”/”Mom” combo (1.8, 7.38 million), FOX's “The Following” (1.4, 3.95 million) and the CW's “The Tomorrow People” (0.4, 1.17 million).

10 p.m. — After a week off for the premiere of “Believe,” “The Blacklist” returned to win the hour for NBC (2.7, 10.97 million), followed by ABC's “Castle” (1.8, 9.99 million) and CBS' “Intelligence” (1.1, 5.3 million).