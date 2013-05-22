TV Ratings: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale, ‘The Voice’ lead Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, May 21, 2013.

Tuesday night’s conclusion of the latest “Dancing with the Stars” season helped ABC win primetime overall, but the theoretically thrilling results couldn’t lift the network past “Voice”-aided NBC among young viewers.

Not surprisingly, it was the lowest rated finale in “Dancing with the Stars” history, while it was also the lowest rated Tuesday of this cycle of “The Voice.”

For the night, NBC averaged a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, beating ABC’s 2.1 rating in the key demographic. FOX was a close third with a 1.9 key demo rating, followed by CBS’ 1.3 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 rating in the key demo.

Overall, though, ABC won comfortably with an estimated 11.55 million viewers and a 7.5 rating/12 share for Tuesday primetime. NBC averaged a 4.9/8 and 7.79 million viewers, compared to the 5.0/8 and 7.54 million for CBS. FOX was fourth with a 2.8/4 and 4.59 million viewers, with The CW averaging 674,000 viewers and a 0.4/1.

8 p.m. – NBC’s news special “Devastation in Oklahoma” led the 8 p.m. hour with 8.16 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second with 7.7 million viewers and third with a 1.3 key demo rating for a repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was steady with last week’s premiere, averaging 4.86 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Bachelor’s Funniest Moments” averaged 4.75 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. On The CW, a repeat of “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 770,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The start of the “Dancing with the Stars” finale averaged 13.76 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for ABC, finishing second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 9.99 million viewers and an hour-winning 3.1 key demo rating. CBS’ “NCIS” repeat was third with 7.75 million viewers and fourth with a 1.3 key demo rating. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was third with a 1.9 key demo rating and averaged 4.31 million total viewers. A repeat of “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 579,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating on The CW.

10 p.m. – The conclusion of the “Dancing with the Stars” finale drew 16.13 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 10 p.m. hour for ABC. Another “NCIS” repeat averaged 7.15 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for CBS. NBC’s “Grimm” finale averaged 5.22 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, flat with last week.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.