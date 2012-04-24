TV Ratings: ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ ‘The Voice’ rise in usual Monday split

Fast National ratings for Monday, April 23, 2012.

With CBS offering up only repeats on Monday, ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and NBC’s “The Voice” both paused several weeks of declines and helped push the networks to slight gains and their usual primetime split.

FOX’s “Bones” and “House,” also capitalized on CBS’ absence to rise, week-to-week, while the same could not be said of both CW dramas, which experienced down weeks.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.2 rating, topping ABC’s 2.7 rating in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 2.2 key demo rating for Monday night, beating CBS’ 1.7 rating. The CW averaged a 0.5 key demo rating.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 15.16 million viewers and a 9.8 rating/15 share for Monday primetime, far ahead of the 5.2/8 and 8.8 million viewers for NBC. FOX’s 4.3/6 and nearly 6.9 million viewers edged out CBS’ 4.1/6 and 6.32 million. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.11 million viewers for Monday.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” started primetime in first overall for ABC with 16.38 million viewers and finished second with a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was second with 9.77 million viewers for “The Voice,” which won the hour with a 3.4 key demo rating. FOX’s “Bones” averaged 7.25 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating in third, comfortably ahead of the 5 million viewers and 1.7 key demo rating averaged by CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls.” The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged only 1.005 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating for the night.

9 p.m. – Positions remained unchanged in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” improved to 18.16 million viewers to dominate overall and also improved to a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 for a comfortable second. NBC’s “The Voice” was up to 10.46 million viewers and a 4.0 key demo rating in its second hour. FOX remained third with 6.55 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating for “House,” which stayed ahead of the 6.34 million viewers and 1.9 key demo rating for CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly.” The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.22 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A “Dancing with the Stars”-themed installment of “20/20” won the 10 p.m. hour with 10.95 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” was second overall with 7.61 million viewers and third with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Smash” ticked up with 6.12 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.