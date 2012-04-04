TV Ratings: ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ ‘Voice’ results draw on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 3, 2012.

It was a big Tuesday for reality results. “Dancing with the Stars” led ABC to an overall win, while “The Voice” performed well enough to give NBC a tie in the key demo, without boosting anything around it.

Meanwhile, it was a night of declining numbers for “Ringer” and “New Girl,” but ABC’s “Body of Proof” added viewers in a late charge to remain on the bubble.

Among adults 18-49, ABC and NBC both averaged a 2.2 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.6 rating and the 1.5 rating for CBS followed. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for Tuesday.

Overall, though, ABC averaged 11.885 million viewers to go with a 7.8 rating/13 share for Tuesday primetime. CBS was second with a 6.0/10 and 8.92 million viewers, followed way back by NBC’s 6.26 million viewers and a 4.0/6. FOX was fourth with a 2.1/3 and 3.57 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.6/1 and 832,000 viewers for the night.

[Univision averaged 3.7 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 11.36 million viewers for a repeat of “NCIS,” which also finished second with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” clip show averaged nearly 9.5 million viewers for second and finished third with a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was far back in third overall with 6.27 million viewers, but won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating. FOX was fourth with a new “Raising Hope” (3.92 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating) and a “Raising Hope” repeat (3.13 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo). The CW’s “90210” repeat averaged 652,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” drew 15.4 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour handily and finished second with a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second overall with 8.63 million viewers and fourth with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s first Tuesday “Voice” results show of the season averaged 8.35 million viewers, but won the hour with a 3.2 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “New Girl” (4.58 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating) and “Breaking In” (2.65 million and a 1.3 key demo). The CW’s “Ringer” averaged only 1.01 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Body of Proof” won the 10 p.m. hour with 10.76 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC. A repeat of “Unforgettable” was second overall with 6.74 million viewers for CBS and third with a 1.2 key demo rating. Despite a hugely improved lead-in, NBC’s “Fashion Star” didn’t get any bump, averaging 4.15 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating.





All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.