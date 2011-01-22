TV Ratings: Decent ‘Fringe’ premiere helps FOX split Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 22, 2011.

Although it suffered a small overall ratings dip, “Fringe” brought most of its young adult audience with it to Friday night, helping FOX score a rare nightly win in the key demographic.

Meanwhile, the series finale of “Medium” gave CBS the overall win.

Among adults 18-49, FOX won the night with a 1.9 rating, topping the 1.4 rating for ABC. CBS and NBC were tied for this in the all-important demographic with a 1.3 rating, beating the 0.5 rating for The CW.

Overall, though, it was CBS winning with an estimated 7.19 million viewers and a 4.5 rating/8 share. NBC was second with 5.77 million viewers and a 3.7/6, beating ABC’s 3.2/6 and 4.93 million viewers. FOX fell to fourth with 4.56 million viewers and a 2.6/5. The CW’s 0.9/2 and 1.42 million viewers finished fifth.

8 p.m. – The series finale of “Medium” averaged 7.77 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS, coming in second with a 1.6 demo rating. A “Minute to Win It” repeat gave NBC 4.66 million viewers, with ABC’s “Supernanny” in third with 4.305 million viewers. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” premiered with 4.255 million viewers for fourth overall, but won the hour with a 1.9 rating in the key demographic, far above FOX’s normal time period average for the season. The CW’s repeat of “Smallville” averaged 1.52 million viewers in fifth.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 7.21 million viewers for a “CSI: NY” repeat. NBC was second with 6.2 million viewers for “Dateline.” ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do” special was third overall with 5.12 million viewers and second in the demo. The Friday premiere of “Fringe” gave FOX 4.86 million viewers and an hour-topping 1.9 demo rating, both also above FOX’s season average in the slot. The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat was fifth with 1.31 million viewers.

10 p.m. – Another “CSI: NY” repeat averaged 6.6 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 6.45 million viewers. ABC finished third overall with the 5.37 million viewers for “20/20,” which won the hour in the key demo with a 1.5 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.