TV Ratings: Dipping ‘America’s Got Talent’ leads NBC Tuesday, CBS repeats rise

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 19, 2014.

With “America's Got Talent” carrying NBC to victory in all measures, Tuesday's other very minor notables included an audience bump for CBS' “NCIS” repeat and a drop for ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss.”

NBC's “Food Fighters” got a tiny audience bump, while ABC's “20/20: From Hell” special attracted little interest.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.6 rating for Tuesday night, comfortably ahead of the 0.9 rating for ABC and CBS in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 0.6 key demo rating, followed by The CW's 0.2 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.8 million viewers and a 4.7 rating/8 share for Tuesday night. CBS averaged a 4.8/8, but only 7.1 million viewers for the night in second. There was a big drop to ABC's 2.4/4 and 3.49 million viewers and to FOX's 1.34 million viewers and 0.9/2, while The CW averaged 704,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS won the 8 p.m. hour with 9.03 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for an “NCIS” repeat, up from last week in both measures. NBC's “Food Fighters” was a distant second with 4.63 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.1 key demo rating. ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” was third with 3.38 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, ahead of the 1.65 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for repeats of “Family Guy” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” on FOX. The CW's “Arrow” repeat averaged 771,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC took over first in the 9 p.m. hour with 9.32 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 for “America's Got Talent,” down a hair from the comparable hour last week. CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was second with 7.03 million viewers and third with a 0.8 key demo rating. A second hour of “Extreme Weight Loss” was second with a 1.0 key demo rating and third with 3.36 million viewers. FOX's “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” repeats averaged 1.025 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, followed closely by the 637,000 viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for The CW's “Supernatural” repeats.

10 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” closed primetime in first with 9.45 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS' “Person of Interest” repeat averaged 5.23 million viewers for second and a 0.7 key demo rating for third, compared to the 0.8 key demo rating and 3.73 million viewers for ABC's “20/20: From Hell.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.