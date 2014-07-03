TV Ratings: Dipping ‘Dance,’ steady ‘Taxi Brooklyn’ lead Wednesday split

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, July 2, 2014.

Although “So You Think You Can Dance” dipped week-to-week and didn't win either of its hours, FOX still tied for first on Wednesday among young viewers. Meanwhile, NBC's “Taxi Brooklyn” was steady in its second week and combined with an “America's Got Talent” encore to help the network dominate overall.

There weren't many other notables, though CBS' “Big Brother” dropped in its second Wednesday airing, but still delivered the night's best key demo number.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC and FOX averaged a 1.3 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.0 key demo rating, followed by the 0.8 key demo rating for ABC. The CW did a 0.2 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC had first place all to itself with 6.02 million viewers and a 3.8 rating/7 share for Wednesday primetime, far ahead of the 4.48 million viewers and 2.9/5 for CBS. FOX was third with 3.985 million viewers and a 2.5/5 for Wednesday, followed by ABC's 2.1/4 and 3.08 million viewers. The CW averaged 815,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for primetime.

8 p.m. – NBC's “America's Got Talent” encore started primetime in first with 5.7 million viewers, coming in third with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “Big Brother” was a close second with 5.61 million viewers and ruled the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance” Top 20 performance episode averaged 3.87 million viewers for third and a 1.3 key demo rating for second on the hour, topping the 3.535 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for repeats of “The Middle” and “The Goldbergs” on ABC. The CW's “Arrow” repeat averaged 893,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “America's Got Talent” encore averaged 6.99 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 to lead 9 p.m. for NBC. FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance” improved to 4.1 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating in second. CBS' “Under the Dome” encore and ABC's “Modern Family” and “The Goldbergs” repeats averaged 3.295 million viewers, with ABC posting a 0.9 key demo rating, topping the 0.6 key demo rating for CBS. The CW's repeat of “The 100” averaged 738,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Taxi Brooklyn” closed primetime for NBC in first with 5.37 million viewers and also won the hour with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. [For “Taxi,” that's flat with last Wednesday's Fast National number, but up from the Final Live+SD number, but with a minute of overrun and whatnot, it'll likely drop the same 0.1 this week.] CBS' “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat averaged 4.53 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, ahead of the 2.41 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for a “Motive” repeat on ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.