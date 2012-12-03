TV Ratings: Eagles-Cowboys game lifts NBC on Sunday, while ‘Revenge’ bounces back

Fast National ratings for Sunday, December 2, 2012.

Normally one of the sport’s bigger rivalry games, the Eagles and Cowboys failed to give NBC a week-to-week Sunday Night Football bump, though a high-scoring game helped the network win the night easily.

Meanwhile, NFL overrun carried CBS to a strong second place night, while ABC got little bounces for the midseason finales of “Once Upon a Time” and “Revenge.”

Among adults 18-49, NBC won Sunday with a 5.3 rating, far ahead of CBS’ 3.2 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.1 rating and the 1.7 key demo rating for FOX followed.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 15.095 million viewers and a 9.2 rating/14 share for Sunday primetime. CBS was a solid second with an 8.4/13 and 13.305 million viewers. ABC’s 4.3/6 and 7 million viewers took third, far ahead of the 3.91 million viewers and 2.2/3 for FOX.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 21.16 million viewers and a 5.9 rating among adults 18-49 for 40-ish minutes of NFL coverage and the start of “60 Minutes.” NBC’s “Football Night in America” was second with 7.79 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was third with 7.38 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. FOX trailed with a repeat of “Bob’s Burgers” (3.51 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating) and a new “The Cleveland Show” (3.35 million and a 1.6 key demo).

8 p.m. – The start of the game between Philadelphia and Dallas moved NBC into first for the 8 p.m. hour with 16.58 million viewers and a 5.6 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second with 13.595 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating for the end of “60 Minutes” and the start of “The Amazing Race.” ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” was up slightly with 9.05 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating. On FOX, a repeat of “The Simpsons” (4.37 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating) and a new “Bob’s Burgers” (3.92 million and a 1.8 key demo) finished fourth.

9 p.m. – NBC’s football coverage was up to 18.22 million viewers and a 6.4 rating among adults 18-49 to rule the 9 p.m. hour. CBS stayed second overall with 9.69 million viewers for “The Amazing Race” and “The Good Wife,” but dropped to third with a 2.2 key demo rating. ABC’s “Revenge” fall finale improved to 7.57 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating. On FOX, a repeat of “Family Guy” (4.13 million and a 1.9 key demo) and a new “American Dad” (4.17 million and a 2.0 key demo) stayed fourth.

10 p.m. – The Cowboys and Eagles closed primetime with 17.79 million viewers and a 6.8 rating among adults 18-49, up over the comparable hour of football coverage from last week. CBS’ “The Good Wife” and a repeat of “The Mentalist” averaged 8.78 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in second. ABC’s “666 Park Avenue” got a tiny bump to 4.02 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.