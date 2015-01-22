TV Ratings: ‘Empire’ rises again, ‘America Idol’ also up for FOX Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 21, 2015.

After doing something unprecedented for the season by rising in its second week, FOX's “Empire” did something fairly unprecedented in this writer's memory and also rose in its third airing. With “American Idol” also getting a big bump, FOX dominated Wednesday in all measures.

Per FOX, “The Finder” three years ago actually rose in its second and third weeks as well, but those numbers were on an entirely different scale.

Elsewhere, “Criminal Minds” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” both hit series lows against the “Empire” juggernaut

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.8 rating for Wednesday night, dominating the key demographic. FOX equalled the combined totals for CBS (1.6 key demo), NBC (1.2 key demo) and ABC (1.0 key demo). The CW was close behind with a 0.8 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 11.24 million viewers and a 6.8 rating/11 share for Wednesday night. CBS wasn't that far back in second with 9.23 million viewers and a 5.8/10. There was a big drop to NBC's 6.17 million viewers and 4.1/7 and to ABC's 2.5/4 and 3.79 million viewers. The CW averaged 2.26 million viewers and a 1.3/2.

8 p.m. – “American Idol” ruled the 8 p.m. hour for FOX with 11.53 million viewers and a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “The Mentalist” was second with 9.53 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. Repeats of “The Middle” and “The Goldbergs” averaged 5.07 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, topping the 4.775 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for NBC's “Mysteries of Laura” repeat. The CW's “Arrow” was fifth with 2.96 million viewers and fourth with a 1.1 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Empire” led the 9 p.m. hour for FOX with a series high 10.95 million viewers and throttled the competition with a 4.3 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “Criminal Minds” drew 10.16 million viewers and a weak 1.9 key demo rating in second. NBC's “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was third with 6.745 million viewers and forth 10th a 1.2 key demo rating, compared to the 4.64 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for ABC's “Modern Family” and “Black-ish” repeats. The CW's “The 100” averaged 1.57 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS' “Stalker” won the 10 p.m. hour with nearly 8 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Chicago PD” averaged 6.98 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. Repeats of “Galavant” averaged 1.65 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.