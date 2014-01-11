TV Ratings: ‘Enlisted’ premieres low, while ‘Shark Tank’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ lead Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 10, 2014.

In usual Friday form, “Shark Tank” was comfortably the night’s top show among young viewers, while “Blue Bloods” dominated overall, with ABC and CBS leading the way accordingly.

“Shark Tank,” “Blue Bloods” and “Hawaii Five-0” all drew season-high audiences on Friday.

The night’s other main notable was FOX’s “Enlisted,” which had a perilously low premiere despite a wave of positive reviews and word-of-mouth. On the other hand, FOX got another solid Friday performance from “Bones,” so there’s that.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC did a 1.7 rating for Friday, comfortably winning the night in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 1.3 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 1.1 key demo rating and the 0.9 key demo rating for NBC. The CW did a 0.2 key demo rating for Friday.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.34 million viewers and a 5.9 rating/10 share for Friday primetime, well ahead of the 6.69 million viewers and 4.3/7 for ABC. FOX’s 4.66 million viewers and 2.8/5 took third, beating the 2.5/4 and 3.81 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged 653,000 viewers and a 0.4/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “Bones” won the 8 p.m. hour for FOX with 6.79 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second with “Last Man Standing” (7.17 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (4.91 million and a 1.1 key demo rating), which were both on the high side. CBS took third with an encore of the “Intelligence” premiere drawing 5.05 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, ahead of the 3.61 million viewers an d 0.8 key demo rating for NBC’s “Go For Gold” special. The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 837,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 10.44 million viewers and finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. “Shark Tank” was second with 7.305 million viewers and ruled the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” was down week-to-week, but averaged 5.23 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating for third. On FOX, both “Raising Hope” (2.68 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo) and the “Enlisted” premiere (2.39 million and a 0.7 key demo) struggled. The CW’s repeat of “Supernatural” averaged 470,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” drew a whopping 12.49 million viewers to lead the 10 p.m. hour overall, coming in second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC’s “20/20” averaged 6.72 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dracula” averaged only 2.59 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.