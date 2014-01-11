TV Ratings: ‘Enlisted’ premieres low, while ‘Shark Tank’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ lead Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 10, 2014.
In usual Friday form, “Shark Tank” was comfortably the night’s top show among young viewers, while “Blue Bloods” dominated overall, with ABC and CBS leading the way accordingly.
“Shark Tank,” “Blue Bloods” and “Hawaii Five-0” all drew season-high audiences on Friday.
The night’s other main notable was FOX’s “Enlisted,” which had a perilously low premiere despite a wave of positive reviews and word-of-mouth. On the other hand, FOX got another solid Friday performance from “Bones,” so there’s that.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, ABC did a 1.7 rating for Friday, comfortably winning the night in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 1.3 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 1.1 key demo rating and the 0.9 key demo rating for NBC. The CW did a 0.2 key demo rating for Friday.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.34 million viewers and a 5.9 rating/10 share for Friday primetime, well ahead of the 6.69 million viewers and 4.3/7 for ABC. FOX’s 4.66 million viewers and 2.8/5 took third, beating the 2.5/4 and 3.81 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged 653,000 viewers and a 0.4/1 for the night.
8 p.m. – “Bones” won the 8 p.m. hour for FOX with 6.79 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second with “Last Man Standing” (7.17 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (4.91 million and a 1.1 key demo rating), which were both on the high side. CBS took third with an encore of the “Intelligence” premiere drawing 5.05 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, ahead of the 3.61 million viewers an d 0.8 key demo rating for NBC’s “Go For Gold” special. The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 837,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 10.44 million viewers and finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. “Shark Tank” was second with 7.305 million viewers and ruled the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” was down week-to-week, but averaged 5.23 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating for third. On FOX, both “Raising Hope” (2.68 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo) and the “Enlisted” premiere (2.39 million and a 0.7 key demo) struggled. The CW’s repeat of “Supernatural” averaged 470,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” drew a whopping 12.49 million viewers to lead the 10 p.m. hour overall, coming in second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC’s “20/20” averaged 6.72 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dracula” averaged only 2.59 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
I don’t get the treatment of Enlisted. I just don’t. Dads is a dead show walking (episode order reduced, being pulled from the schedule). How do they not throw Enlisted on Tuesday nights, at least for a few weeks, to try and give it an audience? It makes no sense.
Rugman11 – I don’t disagree.
-Daniel
Not that the Tuesday comedies are doing very well this season but definitely better than 0.8 and 0.7. I remember “Raising Hope” was a self-starter at 8pm and used to get 1.5 or 1.6 on Tuesdays.
Rugman, you and I both.
Usually, when a show is that critically praised, as Enlisted was, a network will put it in a prime position and give it every chance to succeed.
Think “Parks and Recreation” on NBC.
But FOX never does anything for logical reasons. Their treatment of Enlisted follows their same illogical, stupid, and self-destructive handling of critically-praised shows going back to Firefly.
Fringe and Raising Hope were able to survive FOX’s lack of common sense.
I can only hope Enlisted does as well. Like I said in Alan’s review, soon-to-be-corrected mistakes aside, this pilot was as good as the Scrubs pilot. Perfect balance of the comedy with the dramatic moments.
It deserves so much better than what FOX is giving it.
I think Enlisted got the ratings it deserved.
I don’t understand it, either. I watched it and it’s a decent show, but it was held until mid-season and then put in a spot after “Raising Hope” where it couldn’t do anything except die at this point. I hope FOX at least understands that and doesn’t pull the plug on it too quickly. Nobody could’ve expected better given the position it was in.
I think Fox’s reputation for mistreating critically praised shows is a bit overblown, because of Firefly. Fringe probably got two more seasons than it should have, for instance.
However, this is a shame. I know that Fox was trying to make Fridays a legitimate night with Bones and Raising Hope, but this has backfired horribly. They’ve killed Raising Hope and Enlisted doing this which is unfair to those shows.
Fox has a ton of shows already on order for next year though, so I can see why they thought this was worth the risk. If the shows survived and people were watching Fox on Fridays, great! They have another night to put shows and 6 strong nights instead of 5. If they failed, they can cancel them and use their spots for all their new stuff.
It’s unfair, and I would not be happy if I were the Enlisted people, but it’s not necessarily terrible business for Fox at this point.
I really enjoyed Enlisted. I hope it sticks around. It’s the one new comedy I’m going to keep watching for a while. (I tried hard to like Brooklyn 99 and Trophy Wife enough to keep going, but they were way too hit and miss for me. I wanted to like Robin Williams’ new show, but…it just didn’t make me laugh.)
Agreed @ Col Bat Guano! TV is missing something but Enlisted is nowhere close to filling the gap.
Enlisted rated as good as is going to. It tied with the only other lowest rated big 4 TV show The Assets ,so don’t dare blame the time slot after all of the major football promo, a webseries and contest. /cough/ Shark Tank Hawaii 5-0 /cough/
Really Betty, really?? No blame at all should be put on a Friday at 9:30 time slot. None?
I agree with Marce, I loved the show, but FOX has set it up for failure
This show is Garbage, I served in the Army for 26 years and 8 months, 4 tours in Iraq, 2 in Korea, 1 in Afghanistan, and Bosnia, It’s not funny to me. it’s embarrassing, and shows soldiers in a very poor light. And every Senior Enlisted person I know hated it. I hope it goes away, and fast.
Almost everyone I know personally, civilian or military, tend to hate TV/Movies that most critics love. Same with the opposite: We tend to love film that “professional” film critics love to hate. Too bad Yahoo! did away with sorting their audience (not professional) film reviews by helpfulness.
No way @Marce. All other nettworks did numbers. People are watching TV on Friday. Millions of them. The show did not measure up. The 80s are gone. Give Bill Murray back his Stripes.
Putting a new show up at 9:30 opposite Hawaii Five-O, Grimm and Supernatural is rediculous. It has no chance in that time slot. If I couldn’t record 4 shows at once, I couldn’t watch it (do not have On-Demand). And why do the “big” networks choose not to replay the shows later that night or another night? The reason the cable networks are doing so well is because if you miss a show during normal viewing times, you can watch it later in the week.