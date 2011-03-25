TV Ratings: Eventful ‘American Idol’ carries FOX on Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, March 24, 2011.

One of the most action-packed “American Idol” results shows in memory helped the reality show regain some momentum after last Thursday’s Daylight Savings Time-depressed numbers. Facing lackluster NCAA Tournament coverage on CBS, FOX had no trouble dominating Thursday, even with a “Bones” repeat in the 9 p.m. hour.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.4 rating, far ahead of the 2.8 rating for ABC and CBS’ 2.5 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 2.1 rating was good for fourth, while The CW’s repeats generated a 0.5 rating.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 14.76 million viewers and an 8.6 rating/14 share. ABC was second with 8.52 million viewers and a 5.4/9, topping CBS’ 4.6/8 and 7.15 million viewers. NBC was fourth with 4.7 million viewers and a 2.9/5, while The CW averaged just under 1.4 million viewers and a 0.9/1 in fifth.

8 p.m. – The “American Idol” results show averaged 20.74 million viewers and a 6.2 rating among adults 18-49, up from roughly 19 million and a 5.6 demo rating last week. ABC’s “Wipeout” averaged 7.48 million viewers, nipping the 6.84 million for CBS’ NCAA Tournament coverage, though CBS had the advantage in the key demo. NBC was fourth with “Community” (4.47 million and a 1.8 demo) and “Perfect Couples” (3.42 million and a 1.6 demo). The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 1.41 million viewers in fifth.

9 p.m. – A new “Grey’s Anatomy” gave ABC the 9 p.m. hour win with 10.09 million viewers and a 3.6 demo rating, numbers that were actually better than the show’s last original broadcast back in February. FOX’s “Bones” repeat was second overall with 8.78 million viewers and third in the demo. CBS’ basketball was third overall with 6.82 million viewers and fourth in the demo. NBC got to be fourth overall and second in the demo with “The Office” (7.07 million and a 3.4 demo rating) and “Parks and Recreation” (5.205 million and a 2.5 demo). The CW’s repeat of “Nikita” averaged 1.39 million viewers in fifth.

10 p.m. – ABC closed primetime in first overall with 7.98 million viewers for “Private Practice,” which finished second with a 2.7 rating in the key demo. CBS’ basketball coverage was second overall with 7.8 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.9 demo rating. NBC was third with “30 Rock” (4.41 million and a 2.0 demo) and “Outsourced” (3.64 million and a 1.5 demo rating).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.