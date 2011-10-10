TV Ratings: Falcons-Packers game lets NBC dominate Sunday

Fast National rating for Sunday, October 9, 2011.

NBC got a big Sunday Night Football performance out of the game between the Falcons and Packers, which improved on last week’s football telecast and helped the network dominate the night in all measures.

In other ratings news, CBS was boosted by roughly 35 minutes of NFL overrun through much of the country, FOX was hurt by a baseball playoff rainout and ABC is left pondering how “Pan Am” could go from a premiere night hit to a cancellation candidate after only three weeks.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 6.3 rating for the night, more-than-doubling the 3.1 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 2.0 rating, with FOX posting a 1.0 rating.

Overall, NBC stayed on top with 16.23 million viewers and a 10.2 rating/16 share for the night. CBS was second with a 7.9/12 and 12.13 million viewers in primetime. There was a big drop to ABC’s 4.7/7 and 7.21 million viewers and then to FOX’s 1.6/2 and 2.66 million.

[Univision actually topped FOX for Sunday, averaging 2.95 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with the aforementioned NFL overrun and “60 Minutes” averaging 17.755 million viewers and a 5.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s football pregame averaged 8.5 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating in second, comfortably ahead of the 6.63 million viewers for ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” The “X Factor” repeat aired by FOX in lieu of playoff baseball averaged 1.85 million viewers in fourth.

8 p.m. – The start of the Atlanta-Green Bay game averaged 17.775 million viewers and a 6.8 key demo rating for NBC in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ “60 Minutes” and “The Amazing Race” averaged 11.17 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating in second. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” averaged 7.33 million viewers in third, far ahead of the 2.83 million viewers for FOX’s baseball-rainout-forced “X Factor” repeat.

9 p.m. – The football game improved to 19.59 million viewers in the 9 p.m. hour for NBC, also averaging a 7.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “The Amazing Race” and “The Good Wife” slipped to just under 8.6 million viewers, still good for second, and a 2.4 key demo rating, only good for third. It was a sluggish night for ABC’s “Desperate Housewives,” which averaged 8.46 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating. FOX’s “X Factor” premiere averaged just under 3.3 million viewers.

10 p.m. – The final primetime hour of the football game averaged 19.03 million viewers and a 7.8 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. The combination of “The Good Wife” and “CSI: Miami” averaged 9.99 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for CBS. ABC’s “Pan Am” slipped to 6.42 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating in its third airing.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.