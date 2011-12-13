TV Ratings: ‘Fear Factor’ returns big, but ‘Two and a Half Men’ helps CBS win Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 12, 2011.

Expect to see a lot more “Fear Factor” in the future, as the Joe Rogan-hosted reality series returned from its cryogenic slumber to strong ratings for NBC. Even the extreme hijinks of “Fear Factor,” though, were unable to derail CBS’ “2 Broke Girls” and “Two and a Half Men,” which helped the network to Monday wins in all key measures.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.6 rating, beating NBC’s 2.6 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.8 rating, followed by ABC’s 1.1 rating and the 0.5 rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 12.02 million viewers and a 7.4 rating/11 share for Monday primetime. NBC was a distant second with a 4.1/6 and 7.08 million viewers, still comfortably ahead of the 5.71 million viewers and the 3.4/5 for FOX. ABC’s 2.6/4 and 4.29 million viewers finished fourth. The CW averaged preemption-fueled 1.36 million viewers and a 0.8/1.

[Univision averaged 3.35 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday primetime.]





8 p.m. – CBS kicked off Monday night in first with a new “2 Broke Girls” (12.46 million viewers and a 4.1 key demo rating) and a “2 Broke Girls” repeat (10.25 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo). NBC’s “Fear Factor” averaged a solid 8.69 million viewers and a better-than-solid 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 in its first hour. FOX’s “Terra Nova” averaged 6.99 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, down very slightly from its last airing. ABC was fourth with the 5.295 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for “I Want a Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown.” On The CW, a “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 1.42 million viewers, boosted pretty clearly by preemptions.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed on top for the 9 p.m. hour with low-ish numbers for “Two and a Half Men” (14.71 million viewers and a 4.6 key demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (12.83 million viewers and a 3.9 key demo rating). NBC’s “Fear Factor” remained second with 8.52 million viewers and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49. There was then a big dip to the 4.42 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for a “House” repeat on FOX. ABC’s “You Deserve It” limped along with 3.4 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. On The CW, a second “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 1.31 million viewers.

10 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” capped off CBS’ night with 10.93 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49, dominating the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Castle” repeat was second overall with 4.16 million viewers and a third with a 1.0 key demo rating. “Fear Factor” couldn’t give a big boost to NBC’s “Rock Center,” which averaged 4.04 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.