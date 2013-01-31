TV Ratings: Flat ‘American Idol’ auditions keep FOX atop Wednesday throne

01.31.13 6 years ago
Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 30, 2013.
“Flat” is the new “up” when it comes to FOX’s “American Idol.”
Although it dipped slightly in the 8 p.m. hour, FOX’s “American Idol” rose a little against “Criminal Minds” and “Modern Family” repeats in the 9 p.m. hour and ended up flat against last week’s audition episode, which has to be considered a triumph for the talent show. Certainly FOX scored easy Wednesday victories in all counts.
Without their stronger lead-ins, ABC’s “The Neighbors” and “Suburgatory” both struggled on Wednesday night, while The CW’s “Arrow” had a low week as well.
On the more positive side, NBC’s “Chicago Fire” posted good numbers against repeat competition, while CBS’ “Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials” had a solid performance as well.
The numbers…
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 5.4 rating, tops in the key demographic for Wednesday night. CBS’ 1.8 key demo rating was a distant second, followed by NBC’s 1.6 rating and the 1.5 key demo rating for ABC. The CW averaged a 0.9 key demo rating for the night.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 15.59 million viewers and a 9.1 rating/14 share, far ahead of CBS’ 8.07 million viewers and 5.2/8 for the night. NBC was third with a 3.8/6 and 5.61 million viewers, ahead of the 3.0/5 and 4.63 million viewers for ABC. The CW averaged a 1.6/2 and 2.64 million viewers.
[Univision averaged 3.65 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday primetime.]
8 p.m. – “American Idol” averaged 14.845 million viewers and a 5.1 rating among adults 18-49, down from the comparable hour last week, but easily topping the 8 p.m. frame for FOX. CBS’ “Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials” averaged 9.87 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, the annual special’s best performance since 2010. ABC was third with a repeat of “The Middle” (5.52 million and a 1.3 key demo) and a new “The Neighbors” (5.25 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo). NBC was fourth with new episodes of “Whitney” (3.585 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “Guys with Kids” (2.895 million and a 1.1 key demo). On The CW, “Arrow” dipped to just under 3 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “American Idol” rose to 16.34 million viewers and a 5.7 rating among adults 18-49, leading the 9 p.m. hour for FOX. CBS was second overall with 7.175 million viewers for a repeat of “Criminal Minds,” which finished fourth with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” had 6.37 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating in third. ABC was fourth overall and second in the key demo with a repeat of “Modern Family” (6.185 million and a 2.1 key demo) and a new “Suburgatory” (4.87 million and a 1.8 key demo rating). The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 2.28 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, steady despite declines for its lead-in.
10 p.m. – “Chicago Fire” won the 10 p.m. hour for NBC with 7.225 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” averaged 7.17 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in second. ABC’s “Nashville” repeat was a distant third with 3 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

