TV Ratings: Flat ‘X Factor’ gives FOX an easy Wednesday win

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, December 21, 2011.

The final night of “X Factor” performances failed to get any sort of competition-free boost for FOX, but the talent show still carried the network to easy ratings wins on Wednesday night.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.0 rating, easily beating ABC’s 1.4 rating in the key demographic. CBS’ 1.3 rating and the 1.2 rating for NBC were close behind. The CW’s 0.3 rating trailed.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 9.835 million viewers for Wednesday primetime along with a 5.7 rating/9 share, well ahead of CBS’ 4.1/7 and 6.12 million viewers. ABC was third with a 3.0/5 and 4.52 million viewers, beating NBC’s 2.9/5 and 4.7 million viewers. The CW averaged 821,000 viewers and a 0.8/1 for the night.

[Univision averaged 3.64 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday primetime.]

8 p.m. – FOX’s “The X Factor” comfortably won the 8 p.m. hour with 10.535 million viewers and a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49, up very slightly in viewers and down very slightly in the key demo from last week. NBC’s “Who’s Still Standing” averaged 5.655 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating in its third night, down a sliver from Tuesday. ABC was third with 5.11 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory.” CBS’ “A Home For the Holidays” drew only 4.21 million viewers and a dismal 0.8 key demo rating. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat averaged 728,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – The last half-hour of FOX’s “X Factor” averaged 12.25 million viewers and a 3.7 rating among adults 18-49, bleeding heavily into “I Hate My Teenage Daughter,” which rose to 6.02 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating thanks to the “X Factor” assist. CBS was second overall with the 6.84 million viewers for a repeat of “Criminal Minds.” ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Happy Endings” repeats averaged 5.18 million viewers and finished second on the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC’s reairing of “A Michael Buble Christmas” averaged nearly 4.4 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. On The CW, “Gaga by Gaultier” averaged 915,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – A “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat averaged 7.31 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat was second with 4.05 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “Revenge” repeat trailed with 3.27 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.