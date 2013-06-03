TV Ratings: FOX animation repeats, ’60 Minutes’ lead slow Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, June 2, 2013.

On a sluggish Sunday night, CBS led overall with “60 Minutes,” while FOX’s animation repeats dominated among young viewers.

It was such a slow night that NBC’s “Women’s Concert for Change” won the 10 p.m. hour in the key demo with an unimpressive 0.8 rating.

For the night, FOX averaged a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, topping CBS’ 0.8 rating in the key demographic. NBC averaged a 0.7 key demo rating, while ABC did a 0.6 key demo rating for Sunday.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 5.33 million viewers and a 3.5 rating/6 share for Sunday primetime. FOX averaged a 1.6/3 and 2.87 million viewers, compared to ABC’s 1.8/3 and 2.87 million and NBC’s 2.73 million and 1.8/3.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime strong with 8.365 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat averaged 5.015 million viewers, the second largest primetime audience for the night on any network, and tied for first with a 1.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Voice” encore averaged 2 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, while FOX’s repeats of “The Cleveland Show” and “American Dad” averaged 1.91 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – CBS’ encore of the “American Baking Competition” premiere averaged 4.86 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49, not far off from what the show’s low-rated launch did earlier in the week. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” averaged 3.08 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Voice” encore averaged 2.95 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating for third in the 8 p.m. hour. ABC was fourth with 2.14 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating for an encore of “The Bachelor.”

9 p.m. – A repeat of “The Good Wife” averaged 3.69 million viewers for CBS in the 9 p.m. hour, tying for third with a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s repeats of “Family Guy” averaged 3.62 million viewers for second and ruled with a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “Women’s Concert for Change” averaged 2.97 million viewers for third and a 0.7 key demo rating for second. ABC’s “Bachelorette” was fourth with 2.085 million viewers and tied for third with a 0.5 key demo rating.





10 p.m. – CBS’ “The Mentalist” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour with 4.42 million viewers and finished second with a 0.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “Women’s Concert for Change” won the hour with a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and finished second overall with 2.99 million viewers. ABC’s “Motive” repeat averaged 2.24 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.