TV Ratings: FOX cruises on Wednesday with two-hour ‘American Idol’

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, March 20, 2013.

“American Idol” was down a hair from last week’s performance show, but FOX still had no trouble carrying Wednesday night in all key measures.

CBS’ normal second place finish was boosted by week-to-week rises from “Criminal Minds” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” which were the only shows to come out of Wednesday with good new.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.5 rating for Wednesday night, beating the 2.6 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.4 rating and the 12 rating for ABC followed in the key demo, while The CW averaged a 0.9 rating.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 12.67 million viewers and a 7.7 rating/12 share for Wednesday primetime, easily topping the 6.5/11 and 10.47 million viewers for CBS. NBC was a distant third with a 3.2/5 and 4.88 million viewers, with ABC’s 2.7/4 and 4.02 million viewers right behind. The CW averaged 2.52 million viewers and a 1.5/2 for the night.

[Univision averaged 4.03 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday.]

8 p.m. – “American Idol” started primetime in first with 12.03 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Survivor: Caramoan” averaged 9.59 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating, down a hair from last week. ABC was third with a “The Middle” repeat (4.83 million and a 1.2 key demo) and a new “The Neighbors” (4.67 million and a 1.4 key demo for a series low). The CW’s “Arrow was fourth with 2.89 million viewers and fifth with a 0.9 key demo rating, having a back-and-forth with NBC’s new “Whitney” (3.18 million and a 1.1 key demo) and a “Whitney” repeat (2.555 million and a 0.9 key demo rating).

9 p.m. – The second half of “American Idol” rose to 13.3 million viewers and a 3.7 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 9 p.m. hour for FOX. “Criminal Minds,” which has been battling series lows lately, rose to 11.46 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating for second. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 5.45 million viewers for third and a 1.5 key demo rating for fourth. ABC was fourth overall and third in the key demo with a “Modern Family” repeat (5.38 million and a 1.7 key demo rating) and a new “Suburgatory” (4.21 million and a 1.5 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 2.14 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” averaged 10.37 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Nashville” was down from its last original, but finished second with 6.33 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “Nashville” averaged 2.52 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.