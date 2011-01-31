TV Ratings: FOX tops Sunday with the Pro Bowl

Fast National ratings for Sunday, January 30, 2011.

FOX got a strong performance from the NFL’s Pro Bowl, which ruled Sunday night despite sloppy, turnover-filled action. Meanwhile, CBS got a strong late-evening performance from the telefilm “The Lost Valentine,” which drew a big (old-skewing) overall audience.

Among adults 18-49, FOX easily won the night with a 4.4 rating, more than doubling ABC’s 2.1 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.9 rating, while NBC’s 1.3 rating trailed.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 12.355 million viewers to go with a 7.0 rating/11 share. CBS actually averaged a higher rating/share with a 7.5/12, but pulled in only 11.84 million viewers for second. ABC’s 4.2/7 and 7.52 million viewers finished third, beating the 2.8/4 and 4.64 million viewers for NBC.

7 p.m. – FOX kicked the night off in first with the Pro Bowl delivering 13.17 million viewers and a 4.6 rating among adults 18-49 in the 7 p.m. hour. CBS was second overall with the 10.15 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” but finished third in the key demographic. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was third overall with 8.45 million viewers and finished second in the demo with a 2.2 rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was fourth with 5.87 million viewers and fourth in the demo.

8 p.m. – In the 8 p.m. hour, FOX stayed in first with 13.46 million viewers and a 4.7 demo rating for the Pro Bowl. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” averaged 8.48 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating for second, edging out CBS’ 8.15 million viewers for an “Undercover Boss” repeat. NBC was fourth with 4.07 million viewers for the start of a broadcast of “National Treasure: Book of Secrets.”

9 p.m. – CBS moved into first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with the 13.42 million viewers for “The Lost Valentine,” though the telefilm was third with a 2.1 demo rating. FOX’s Pro Bowl coverage slipped to 10.44 million viewers for second, but won the hour with a 4.0 demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was third overall with 9.56 million viewers and second with a 2.9 demo rating. NBC’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets” finished fourth with 3.92 million viewers.

10 p.m. – “The Lost Valentine” improved to 15.54 million viewers in the 10 p.m. hour and even won the hour in the key demographic with a 2.5 rating. NBC’s move was a distant second with 4.68 million viewers, beating the 3.57 million for ABC’s repeat of “Desperate Housewives.”

