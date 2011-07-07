TV Ratings: FOX’s ‘Dance,’ NBC’s ‘Talent’ split Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, July 6, 2011.

Â

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” delivered Wednesday night’s best ratings, but FOX capitalized on two strong hours of “So You Think You Can Dance” to force a primetime split.

Â

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.4 rating, edging out NBC’s 2.3 rating to win the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.2 rating, with ABC’s 1.1 rating close behind. The CW averaged a 0.4 rating for the night.

Â

Overall, though, NBC averaged nearly 7.9 million viewers and a 4.6 rating/8 share. FOX was second with 6.34 million viewers, beating the 5.83 million viewers for CBS. ABC’s finished fourth with 4.23 million viewers, while The CW averaged 987,000 viewers for the night.

Â

8 p.m. – FOX started primetime in first with 6.395 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “So You Think You Can Dance,” improving dramatically from last week’s airing opposite the “Voice” finale on NBC. NBC was second with 5.315 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for “Minute To Win It.” CBS’ “Undercover Boss” averaged 4.31 million viewers, just ahead of the 4.06 million for ABC’s episodes of “The Middle.” On The CW, “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.07 million viewers.

Â

9 p.m. – NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” averaged 12.51 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo rating for the 9 p.m. hour, both down from last week. The second hour of FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” held mostly steady with 6.29 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating. CBS finished third with 6.01 million viewers for “Criminal Minds,” while ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Happy Endings” averaged 3.19 million viewers in fourth. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” slipped to 905,000 viewers.

Â

10 p.m. – CBS won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 7.16 million viewers for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” coming in second in the key demographic. NBC’s “Love in the Wild” dropped from last week’s airing, but still won the hour with a 1.9 demo rating and finished second with 5.86 million viewers. ABC’s “Primetime Nightline” averaged 5.42 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating.

Â

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Â